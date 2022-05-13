Cool Things to Do This Weekend

DELAWARE- This weekend, the Percy Jackson books are jumping off the page and moving to the stage. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the musical is coming to the Clear Space Theater. From Rehoboth Beach, to the bright, colorful, and foggy world of the Greek gods. The Lighting Thief musical follows the first Percy Jackson book. This time it's filled with some music and choreography.
"Of course you throw in rock music, and pop culture references, and you have this big, splashy musical with fight choreography, puppets, moving set pieces. It's pretty amazing," said David Button with Clear Space Theatre.
The bright colors of paint you will see on the set are courtesy of local artist, Rebecca Davidson. Before or after the musical, you can view and even buy some of her work hanging in the lobby.
Sunday from 12 to 6, it's a day to rally around our first responders. Revelation Craft Brewing Company along with Hudson Fields is hosting the Rally for our First Responders Event. Hudson Fields will have live music, shopping vendors, demonstrations, and plenty of food trucks. In honor of the day, Revelation is bringing back the Honor the Fallen Irish Copper Ale.
Bay Day is this Sunday at the White House Park in Ocean Pines. The free event is family-friendly with boat tours, hands-on activities, and live animal exhibits.