DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Satisfy your sweet tooth! Sugar Planet is now open in Rehoboth Beach. The store is exactly what is sounds like. It's sugar galore with sour candy, sweet treats, and something for the chocolate-lover. It's a one stop shop to fill up on sweets, while shopping skateboards, souvenirs, and toys. The store has new candy for kids, and old candy to reminisce. It even has different flavored crickets and scorpions for the daredevil.
Saturday at Fort Miles, it's Delaware Defense Day. The museum and surrounding historical area will have guided tours, and a busy schedule of demonstrations. To take you back in time, World War II music will be playing and World War II re-enactors will be answering questions.
Saturday, grab your walking shoes. It's the first walking tour of the year hosted by the Milton Historical Society. Called, Milton Memories with Judge Jack Hudson, this tour discusses growing up in 20th century Milton.
Judge Hudson guides walkers, teaching them history and educating them on the growth of the town. His Milton roots run deep. He grew up in Milton, is part of the fire company, and is a Sussex County judge.
"He enjoys coming together whit people who are part of the town, just moved to the town, or tourists just visiting the area to share Milton's history with them," said Kim Kardelis with the Milton Historical Society.
The walk is free for members, and 5-dollars for future members.
In Berlin, it's the last weekend of Take Pride in Berlin Week. All across downtown, there's a scavenger hunt for the chance to win gift cards to local stores. Shops have deals and discounts, but Berlin-locals only can get exclusive access to extra sales and free goodies.