Cool Things to Do This Weekend

DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Sound Storm Records is the newest record store in Berlin. The business is filled with new and used records, and this weekend they're inviting you to celebrate. The town is helping Sound Storm Records hold a ribbon cutting for the new space.
The new store has everything from rock, to country, old bands and new singers. If you're a vinyl fan yourself, bring in any records you don't listen to anymore. The store buys and sells used records. Saturday at 4, anyone who loves music is invited to shop around, and enjoy free food and drink.
Spring has sprung but it's going to feel even more like summer in Rehoboth Beach this weekend. Stores and shops in downtown Rehoboth Beach are opening up for the busy season. With enough flavors to try a new one each day of summer, The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach is opening for the summer.
The Jellyfish Festival is still a few months away, but you can start preparing for all the music, games, and fun now. This is the first weekend tickets are on sale for all the weekends festivities. Get tickets to the Shore Craft Beer Fest, the music festival, or both. This year's headliner is Maryland-native, Jimmy Charles.