COOL THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Tours at the Overfalls in Lewes have been closed since October. But, they are returning this weekend. In celebration, the Overalls Foundation is also bringing back its Maritime Day Event. Held at Canalfront Park, the free event will have boat rides, activities, and displays. This is the first time Maritime Day is back after a 2-year hiatus. All of the family fun runs this Saturday from 10 to 2.
An all American meal that supports American heroes. This Saturday, a ordering a burger at Iron Hill Brewery supports the Wounded Warrior Project. Just order the Armed Forces Burger to-go or for dine in. A dollar from each burger goes to the organization. The burger is made with American cheese, pickles, crispy onion rings, barbecue sauce, and bacon.
This weekend, it isn't your average golf tournament. American Classic Golf Club in Lewes hosting the first ever World Fling Tournament. Players from all over will be competing in "The New Swarm Fling-Golf Open" and "The Longest Flingshot Championship." Both competitions will have cash prizes. Organizers describe it as lacrosse, baseball, and hockey meets golf. It's just like a normal round of golf, except you use a special club to fling the ball.