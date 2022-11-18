Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots and waves 2 to 3 feet tonight. West wind 20 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 to 35 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet on Sunday. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4:00 AM Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from 600 AM Sunday until 7:00 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce the visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure your vessel for severe wind and seas. &&