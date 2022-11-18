DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Lighting up Ocean City! This weekend Winterfest of Lights is back at Northside Park. The walk through light show has new attractions and photo opportunities. Come bundled up, but if you do get a little cold, head inside the tents to shop or grab hot chocolate from Mrs. Clause.
"A boutique of fun Christmas gifts or holiday gifts for everyone. And Santa's back again," said organizer Brenda Moore.
Schellville is back and quite literally bigger and better than ever. Organizers have been working all year long to create more space and more fun for Christmas fans. Schellville has more space for adults to grab a drink, and more room for kids to run around. Along with new games and attractions, some fan favorite festivities are still the same including live music, the roller rink, and pictures with Santa.
"I think we are going to blow your mind when we get here. We have tons of new attractions, and it's more magical than its ever been. We can't wait to welcome guests Saturday night," said Alyssa Titus with Schell Brothers.
Another attraction returning this weekend is Winter Wonderfest. Held at Hudson Fields, each year money from the drive-through light show goes right back into the community to local charities and non-profits.