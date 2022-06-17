Cool Things To Do This Weekend

MARYLAND/DELAWARE- Friday night, Evans Park in Millville will be full of music and dancing. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its first concert, part of its summer concert series.
The show is a benefit concert for the fire department's capital campaign. The campaign is a five year plan, raising money to expand the fire station and buy apparatus. The whole family is invited to the park for food, drinks, and live music.
Sunday in Milton, dads and their kids can spend time for Father's Day at the Concert for Kids at the Milton Theatre. The concert is hosted by Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting the culinary and performing arts. Live music will play through the evening, chefs will be preparing food, and dads can try their luck at live auctions. Prizes include boat trips and trips over seas.
Saturday in Selbyville, it's the annual Old Timer's Day Classic Car and Family Festival. The day has live music, food vendors, DJs, and activities for children of all ages. All the while, check out some of the coolest and most unique cars and trucks.
Sunday in Salisbury, the Blue Line Network is honoring Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard. At FOP Lodge #111 drivers can get blue lines and/or memorial stickers put on their cars to honor the officer killed in the line of duty. This event is free but donations will be accepted for Deputy Hilliard's family.