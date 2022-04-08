SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Dogfish Head is fighting climate change one beer at a time. It's newest beer collaboration, Kernza Pils, is with Patagonia. The beer is made with Kernza grains, a grain that prevents carbon and nitrogen from running into waterways. A percent of sales will benefit the Land Institute, an organization working towards planting more Kernza across the country.
Riding to raise money. Sunday, nearly 1 thousand bikers will be riding from Smyrna to Lewes for Ride to the Tide. The event raises money for the Special Olympics of Delaware. Cheer the bikers on during their 55 mile journey. If you're not biker, you can sponsor one on their ride.
This weekend in Rehoboth beach, it's Women's Fest. Saturday, the fest is hosting an expo from 9 to 3 at the Convention Center. Try your luck with raffles including food, games, and even a guitar. Local vendors will be selling their work. While shopping and listening to live music, it's a chance for women from all over to come together for the weekend.
The time to freshen up your spring wardrobe is now. It's TangerStlye at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach. The stores have exclusive deals and discounts, on top of great deals stores are already offering. A one time payment of 10 dollars turns you into a club member, unlocking specials from dozens of stores.