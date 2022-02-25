DELAWARE/MARYLAND0- It may still be February but that's not stopping some brave swimmers from jumping in the cold bay this weekend. This Sunday is the annual Dewey Dunk. After jumping in the cold water, there will be some activities that are sure to warm you up. After the dunk, head into the Lighthouse Cove for music, hot chocolate, and more.
In Long Neck, Maggie's Pet Boutique is partnering with the Brandywine Valley SPCA for an adoption event. Sunday from 12 to 4, BVSPCA will have 4 to 5 adoptable dogs for you to meet at the boutique. Along with shopping for you and your pet, the shelter dogs will get their own swag bags full of treats. Those looking to adopt may be able to leave same day with a new pet, if approved by the BVSPCA.
Another way to help other shelter pets this weekend is with Clear Space Theater. The theater's newest play, Sylvia, runs this Saturday and Sunday. The play is a comedy about a stray dog who finds a home. To support real shelter pets, before the show this weekend, adoptable dogs from the Delaware Humane Association will be introduced to the audience. 50-percent of all ticket proceeds will go to DHA.
Saturday in Georgetown, WRDE's parent company, Draper Media, is hosting a job fair. Anyone looking for a job or thinking of switching is welcome to stop by the CHEER Center from 10 to 2.