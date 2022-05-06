DELAWARE/MARYLAND- This weekend is about the moms on Delmarva! Crooked Hammock Brewery in Lewes is celebrating moms a little differently. Sunday is a cornhole competition. The winning mom gets a gift card for a hot stone massage.
Celebrating 60 years of family fun in Rehoboth Beach! Funland opens for the season this Saturday. Family favorite games and rides are returning, with new prizes to win each day. In the event of rain, the indoor games and rides will still be open.
Live music, shopping, and good food means Springfest is back in Ocean City. Ahead of heavy rain, the festival is getting cut a little short. Springfest will end Saturday at 8 p.m. The day will still have live music and vendors from across the country.