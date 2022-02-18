MARYLAND/DELAWARE- Some of the biggest and most impressive boats will be in Ocean City this weekend. The Sea Side Boat Show is taking over the Ocean City Convention center.
Over 300 boats are on display. The weekend not only has boats, trailers, and safety gear, but crafts, jewelry, and nautical wear. Simply by paying the 10 dollar admission fee, your name will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win an 18 foot SweetWater pontoon from North Bay Marina. All the money from the event goes to the Ocean City Berlin Optimist Club.
In Lewes, the Peninsula Gallery is honoring Black History Month. The solo show up now is created by Dane Tilghman. Each painting shows what life was like for African American communities in Delaware during the Jim Crow era.
Start planning your summer concerts. Freeman Arts Pavilion recently announced the first part of its 2022 summer lineup. Headliners include country music singer, Cole Swindell, and R&B iconic, Pattie Labelle. This is the first year the venue is announcing artists in sections as opposed to all at once.