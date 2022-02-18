Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Saturday Afternoon... There is an elevated risk for the spread of fires Saturday afternoon due to west to northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with 40 to 50 mph gusts and relative humidity values lowering to 25 to 35 percent. Although there was rain Thursday night into Friday morning, windy conditions and low humidity Friday afternoon and again on Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to tour local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.