DELAWARE/ MARYLAND- A 5k that's about more than just running. This Saturday the Bubble Palooza and Color Fun Run Festival is coming to the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth beach. The day starts with a run but the rest of it is filled with activities for the whole family. Run the 1k loop up to 5 times. Then, enjoy food trucks, vendors, and activities.
You'll want to wear all white so when you run through the bubbles, they pop the chalk color on your clothes," said Trisha Kashner with Tanger Outlets.
Saturday the annual Nanticoke Riverfest returns to downtown Seaford. Grab your favorite innertube, raft, or floatie and float down the Nanticoke. Along with taking a dip, the day is packed with activities. Live music plays throughout the day. Vintage and classic cars will be judged during the car show. Lining the streets will be activities and shopping for people of all ages.
Riverfest is rain or shine. In the event of rain, entertainment will move inside the Seaford Fire Hall.
A family fun tradition returns. The Hebron Carnival is back in Wicomico county. Friday and Saturday, ride rides, satisfy your sweet tooth, and compete for prizes. Proceeds from each night support the Hebron Volunteer Fire Company, ensuring the first responders can continue to keep the community safe and protected. Something for the new and older generations, a lot of these rides are classics and family favorites. While others are making their debut.