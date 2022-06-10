Cool Things to Do This Weekend

DELAWARE/MARYLAND- You've heard of car races, even horse races. But what about bathtub races? This weekend in Berlin, instead of seeing cars rolling down the street, you'll see bathtubs on wheels. The Bathtub Races return to Berlin Friday night at 6. Those not racing can cheer on their favorite bathtub and kids can compete in the hula hoop contest.
"You may or may not remember when you were goofing around with friends of yours and somebody had a wagon and you all get in the wagon somebody pushes it and you all jump in the back. I did that with my brothers. That is almost exactly what this is. It's grown ups being kids and having a blast doing it," said Ryan Nellans with the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.
Views from the water can be viewed from your house. Right now, two local artists are displaying their favorite water views at Peninsula Gallery in Lewes. View the artwork at the gallery, or pick it up and take the paintings home.
Taking over the skies in Ocean City, it's some of the country's best pilots and most impressive planes. The Ocean City Air Show is Saturday and Sunday. One of those groups taking to the sky, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The team has been flying and practicing to show you the best of what their F-16 jets can do.
"It's very, very close. We do it very, very fast. Our solos will cross each other at 12-hundred miles an our, a mere couple of feet apart. Our diamond will be flying that 18 inch precise formation through aerobatic maneuvers, loops, rolls, everything you can think of," said LTC. Justin Elliott, commander and leader of the Thunderbirds.
Sunday it's a great day to enjoy a crab cake in Dewey Beach. It was in March when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan made a crab cake wager on the Women's NCAA tournament game, Maryland against Delaware. The Terrapins won that game so Governor Carney owes Governor Hogan a crab cake. He will get him a crab cake this Sunday at Woody's in Dewey Beach.