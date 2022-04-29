Cool Things to Do This Weekend

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Starting Friday, it's the first weekend Revelation Beer Gardens are back at Hudson Fields. Friday through Sunday, there will be live music, beer, wine, and food trucks. People of all ages are invited to come eat and play games. Money from the Revelation Beer Gardens at Hudson Fields will benefit Beebe Healthcare.
NASCAR is back in Dover this weekend. Sunday kicks off the DuraMAX Drydene 400. Before the cars take to the track, Delaware-native Jimmie Allen will be performing the pre-race concert.
"Anytime you can get outside, have country music, and racing all together, it's a solid combination. We're looking forward to getting up there this weekend and I know so far in our season everywhere we have been, so many fans have been coming out," said NASCAR Cup Driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Friday and Saturday the Centre Ice Arena in Harrington is taking you under the sea. The Bay Country Figure Skating Club is inviting you the their show of Under The Sea on Ice.