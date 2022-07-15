SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Pack a blanket, a picnic, and anything else you might need for a concert by the water. This Saturday, Canalfront Park is home to Songs of the Sea, a family fun event that's doing good for the community. The event is organized by Groome Church and the Overfalls Foundation. The concert is free but donations will be accepted for Family Promise of Southern Delaware, an organization works to prevent family homelessness.
Jewelry, home decor, artwork, and more. Shop dozens of vendors this weekend at the 47th annual Angola By the Bay Craft Show. It's free to stop in and browse. Each year the event is hosted by Sea Gals, a group that raises money for local organization and charities.
It's going to be a merry fun time in Dewey Beach. If you hear jingle bells and Christmas carols don't feel confused. The Dewey Claus Crawl is back this Saturday. The day starts with a Santa Sprint 5k at Northbeach. Then at noon, the crawl starts with visits to Northbeach, Rusty Rudder, Jimmy's Grille, and Bottle and Cork. It's free to join the crawl, but proceeds from merchandise will benefit Winter Wonderfest.