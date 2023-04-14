SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An annual quilt show is back and a first-ever chocolate crawl is coming to town. There's a lot happening along the coast this weekend.
HARRY K FOUNDATION FIRST ANNUAL CHOCOLATE CRAWL
Rehoboth Beach will be "choc" full of fun on Saturday. The First Annual Chocolate Crawl is sure to make you melt with chocolate bacon, chocolate martinis, chocolate ice cream and more all from 1 to 4.
"It starts up at the circle by Rise Up and comes all the way down Rehoboth Avenue to the boardwalk and many businesses in between," says Chocolate Committe Co-Chair Val Lovse.
"Over to Wilmington Avenue, over to Olive Street, we have 26 participating restaurants and retailers," says Chocolate Comittee Co-Chair Robyn Rosenfeld Aburrow.
Harry K has held a chocolate festival in the past, but that was all in one location. This gets more people and businesses invovled. It all goes towards the organization's mission of feeding the children of Delaware.
Click here for tickets.
OCEAN WAVES QUILT GUILD "FABRIC OF LIFE" SHOW
Ride a wave to see more than 300 quilts at the Ocean Waves Quilt Guild
"Fabric of Life Show" at Sussex Academy from 10 to 3 Saturday. It's the guild's first show since before the pandemic.
"It's all how the whole guild interprets a simple piece of fabric," says Fabric of Life Co-Chair Heidi Kestner Kuchta.
There are raffle baskets, raffle quilts, a silent auction, and vendors to help inspire attendees. Drawings will take place Saturday.
"We get new quilters with new techniques," says Fabric of Life Co-Chair Lana Powell. "Right now there's a demo on taking crayola crayons and coloring the fabric and tempering it with an iron."
This whole show raises money for all of the community service projects that the guild does, like Quilts of Valor for veterans, teddy bears for children of fallen military members, and heart-shaped pillows for breast cancer patients.
SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL
Shakespeare era costumes await inside the Lewes Library.
"We are Remixing the Bard," says Adult Program Coordinator Rebecca Lowe.
That's the theme of the 7th Shakespeare Fest. Films, poetry, and lectures aim to teach people more about Shakespeare throughout the month of April.
"On Saturday we have a brand new piece from the Salisbury Univesity Fultontown Theatre Company, “Falstaff the Friend, Falstaff the Fool," says Volunteer Artistic Director of the Spoken Words Society and Shakespeare Festival David White.
Click here for the full lineup of events. Tickets aren't needed for the library events, but organizers say pre-registration is helpful. Attendees do need to be registered for online programs during the festival.
Teresa Townsend Fundraiser
American Legion Post 28 is rallying behind one of its own on Sunday. Teresa Townsend helps the community honor and remember veterans who have fought for their country by coordinating Wreaths Across America in Millsboro during the holidays. Now she's got a fight of her own against stage 4 cancer.
"This day is not about me, it's about all of them," Townsend says.
There will be raffles, auctions, live music, a bake sale, and more, all to help cover medical expenses. Becki Settle donated a 2001 Harley Davidson to be raffled. The winner will be selected during the event.
"One of Teresa's wishes was to learn to belly dance, a friend of mine that does that," says American Legion Post 28 Event Coordinator Lisa Schumann. "We reached out and she's been teaching Teresa and she's going to come do a demonstration at 1:45."
Doors open at noon and organizers expect the event will run until 7.