DELAWARE/MARYLAND - National Park Week runs through Sunday. It's a great weekend to get outside, whether you're spotting birds, pedaling through scenic routes, or doodling with canine friends in Dewey Beach.
Heacook Fest 2024
A grand benefit concert is coming to Delmar Friday night. The Amish Outlaws and Dustin Showers Band are set to perform at the Amphitheater at Kylan Barn. Organizers of Heacook Fest say there will be local vendors, kids activities, the Funny Farm Petting Zoo, and more.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at the door. Funds raised during the festival will support nonprofits Operation We Care and Behind the Line, thus benefitting first responders.
Heacook Fest is held at the end of April in honor of Cpl. Keith Heacook, who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Heacook Fest 2024 takes place Friday, April 26 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The event schedule can be found at heacookfest.com/timeline.
World's Largest Duck
The World's Largest Duck is 60 feet tall and 15.5 tons. It will tower over the fan zone at the Dover Motor Speedway during NASCAR weekend. Event highlights include a kids zone, live music, collectibles and more. The fan zone schedule can be found at dovermotorspeedway.com.
Ocean to Bay Bike Tour
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the 35th coral anniversary of the Ocean to Bay Bike Tour. Cyclists of all levels will be pedaling through Sussex County from the beaches to the bays and beyond. Different routes range up to 50 miles starting at the Christian Conference Center on Garfield Parkway on Friday and Saturday.
Spring Delmarva Birding Weekend
Search for seabirds and shorebirds, late winter waterfowl and vibrant neo-tropical migrants. The 28th annual Spring Delmarva Birding weekend is flapping into action. Book your spot at delmarvabirding.com.
There are still spots available on these boat trips:
- from Fisherman's Wharf in Lewes on Friday: 3 to 5:30 p.m.
- from the Talbot Street Pier in Ocean City on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Paddling trips with the Pocomoke River Canoe Company on Saturday and Sunday
Celebrate Trails Day
Worcester County says you can explore the newly established trail system with the Pocomoke River State Park and Forest on Saturday for "Celebrate Trails Day." Meet at the Lower Shore Land Trust at 9:30 a.m. in Snow Hill. A short walk to the Summerfield Trails starts at 10:30 a.m. Attendees can also learn about recreational opportunities in Worcester County during this event. The day's plans can be found at co.worcester.md.us/news/celebrate-trails-day-marylands-coast. "Celebrate Trails Day" was started by Rails to Trails Conservancy in 2013. A nationwide map of participating events can be found at railstotrails.org.
Dine and Donate
The Harry K. Foundation is raising money to fight childhood hunger throughout the state. The organization says a "dine and donate" event is planned all day Saturday at Bluecoast in Rehoboth Beach.
Doodles in Dewey
Doodles in Dewey is making its return. The annual event is hosted by PAWS for People. There will be a romp on the beach on Saturday, yoga on the beach on Sunday and "Yappy Hours" all weekend long.
Bug and Bud Festival
Over 200 food and craft vendors are coming to Milford on Saturday. The Bug and Bud Festival offers kids activities, a "People and Pets Parade," themed gift baskets and more while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the designation of the ladybug as the Delaware State Bug. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
American Legion Family Day
The American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro invites you to park on its lawn which will be displaying the American Flag on Saturday. A free family friendly event runs from noon to 4 p.m.
CAMP Rehoboth Women's Fest
Games and musical and comical performances are coming to Rehoboth Beach this weekend. CAMP Rehoboth Women's FEST has been a spring tradition since 2001. Organizers say FEST is short for Fun, Entertainment, Spring, Tradition. The event lineup can be found at camprehoboth.com.
Southern Delaware Kidney Walk
Walk for a good cause in the Cape Henlopen State Park on Sunday. The Southern Delaware Kidney Walk starts at 10 a.m. in the Beach Pavilion area of the park. CoastTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams is the event emcee. Organizers say more than 80 cents of every dollar donated goes to research, patient services, professional education, public health education, and community services and helps ensure that 37 million Americans living with chronic kidney disease get diagnosed, treated and supported early. Sign up to walk on Sunday or find a walk near you at kidneywalk.org.
Diversity Night
On Monday the Indian River School District is hosting "Diversity Night" at Sussex Central High School from 5 to 8 p.m. The district says there will be a number of community organizations and multiple performances including Irish dancers and steel drums.
Senior Health Fair
On Tuesday a Spring Senior Health Fair is coming to the Food Bank of Delaware Milford facility. The event will feature 30 different vendors from 10 a.m. to noon. Reserve a spot at eventbrite.com.
Mini Golf Tournament
On Thursday the Worcester County Chamber of Commerce has its first-ever mini golf tournament at the 20th Street Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City from 3 to 5 p.m. Register at business.oceanpineschamber.org.