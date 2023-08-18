DELAWARE/MARYLAND, Del. - Lots of local events this weekend aim to bring people with similar interests and backgrounds together.
WICOMICO COUNTY FAIR
The Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County are bringing the Wicomico County Fair back to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Aug. 18-20. Organizers say the fair aims to showcase the importance of agriculture on the Eastern Shore. Admission and parking are free.
The fair features the Maryland High School Rodeo, Mason Dixon Deputies Mounted Shooters, livestock shows, different food eating contests, a petting farm, fair queen pageant, axe throwing and more. Fireworks are set to launch Friday.
CHARITY CAR SHOW
The Beachcombers Corvette Club of Southern Delaware is having its annual charity car show on Saturday. Organizers say all years, makes and models are welcome. At noon there will be a flyover by Panchito, the B25J Mitchell bomber from the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation.
The car show takes place at First State Chevrolet on Route 113 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Shepards Office in Georgetown and the Delaware Technical Community College Scholarship Fund.
HOMETOWN HEROES BANNER DEDICATION
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Major Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter has organized a dedication ceremony to recognize veterans and active military members with ties to Millsboro. A Hometown Heroes Banner Dedication ceremony is set to take place Saturday at 10 a.m. in Cupola Park.
IRREVERENT WARRIORS HIKE
A group that offers camaraderie, humor and support to veterans has an event in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday. A Silkies Hike for the Delaware Chapter of the Irreverent Warriors starts at Epworth United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. and goes to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand and back. The organization is known to reach veterans by using a military approach to bring them together and show them that suicide is not the answer. Silkies Hikes are for Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard, & Reservists.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. Tickets, event rules, and required gear can be found online at irreverentwarriors.com.
SUSSEX DISTRICT ALUMNI GATHERING
The Boy Scouts of America Del-mar-va Council is hosting a Sussex District Alumni Gathering on Saturday. Organizers say it's made for former Scouts, current Scouts, their families and anyone interested in learning more about Scouting. The event will be held at noon at the Henson Scout Reservation in Dorchester County. Those interested in attending can register online at scoutingevent.com.
POCOMOKE BOAT DOCKING CHALLENGE
Captains will try to tame the Pocomoke River tide starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at noon for the boat docking challenge. This event is in its tenth year.
ELLENDALE FAMILY FUN DAY
The Town of Ellendale is holding Family Fun Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to p.m. at the Town Hall and Town Park areas located at 300 McCaulley Avenue. According to the town, there will be a DJ, food trucks, craft vendors, free activities for children, a bubbles station and more.
FIRE-FIGHTN' 5K
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company's annual 5K Run/Walk takes place Sunday at 8 a.m. on Rehoboth Avenue.