DELAWARE/MARYLAND - From a duck race to a Jeep crawl, there's a lot happening the last weekend of August. Many of these events give back to local causes.
CELEBRATION ON THE BROADKILL
- Milton Memorial Park will host a trio of events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Shop from over 35 vendors for the Bargains on the Broadkill Festival. There will be artisans, crafters, food, and entertainment.
- The 24th Annual Irish Eyes Broadkill River Canoe and Kayak Race begins at 10 a.m. According to the event page, online registration is closed, but participants can register starting at 9 a.m. Saturday behind the restaurant.
- Thousands of rubber ducks will be released into the Broadkill at 2 p.m. for the Great Duck Race. Ducks can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the festival. Prices are 1 for 5 dollars or 5 for 20 dollars. The Milton Chamber of Commerce says the first duck to cross the finish will be rewarded with a 500-dollar cash prize.
CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL IN THE PARK
More entertainment can be found the same day in Byrd Park in Snow Hill. It's a children's festival in honor of Londyn Simone Manuel who passed away in August 2017 at just 8 months old. Her family started this annual event in 2018. It was first held at the Frankford Community Park. Londyn's Mom, Tonesa Walker, says all children are welcome to attend this free event. She says there will be pony rides, a dunk tank, a foam party, a DJ, and even free haircuts.
OC JEEP FEST
Jeep Week is back in Ocean City all weekend long. The beach turns into a Jeep playground with a sand course by the pier and daily beach crawls to watch the sunrise. The Roland E. Powell Convention Center is the event hub with vendors to explore. The event schedule and registration can be found online at oceancityjeepfest.com.
PADDLEFEST
The Delaware Seashore State Park 7th Annual Paddlefest takes place during low tide on Saturday morning. Organizers say be prepared to carry your kayak 200 yards and expect to get muddy.
FABULOUS HUBCAPS FAREWELL TOUR
The American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro is inviting the community to join them as they say farewell to their favorite nostalgia show band. Enjoy dancing, raffles, and more from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30. For ticket information contact Post 28 Events Coordinator Lisa Schumann at 302-947-0581 or post28eventscoordinator@gmail.com.
BACK TO SCHOOL MOVIE NIGHT
The Powellville Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a back-to-school movie night Saturday at 5085 Powellville Road in Pittsville. The event starts at 7 p.m. The movie starts at dark. Food and drink purchases support the fire company.
NATIONAL CINEMA DAY
Enjoy more movies on Sunday. The Movies at Midway is teaming up with the Cinema Foundation to celebrate the second annual National Cinema Day on August 27. Movie tickets will cost no more than 4 dollars. The Movies at Midway says all movie formats qualify for the discount. The current movie lineup can be found at moviesatmidway.com.
HEACOOK FEST
LOCASH, Jimmy Charles and local band, Not Now, will perform at the Heron Ponds Amphitheater at Kylan Barn on Sunday. The festival, a benefit in honor of fallen officers Cpl. Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department and Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was originally scheduled for April 30 but was postponed due to inclement weather.
General admission, lawn seating tickets cost 30 dollars in advance or 35 dollars at the door. VIP tickets are available for $400. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Proceeds benefit Operation We Care, Tunnel to Towers and Behind the Line.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS
As NBCUniversal Local's month-long nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign continues, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is waiving all adoption fees this Saturday while all of its campuses are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL
Ocean City's Hot Air Balloon Festival, which was scheduled to take place August 25-27, has been relocated to Cordova, Maryland. The Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival takes place at the Triple Creek Winery on Three Bridge Branch Road. Tickets can be purchased at chesapeakebayballoonfestival.com.
BATFEST
A free “Batman” themed event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Fields in Milton. Organizers say the outdoor movie benefits the Superheroes at Beebe Medical Center.