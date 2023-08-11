DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Some recurring summer events are getting another go this weekend. For some of them, it's your last chance to attend for the season.
MILTON SECOND SATURDAY
Aug. 12 is the final Second Saturday of Summer 2023. The monthly Milton Chamber of Commerce event is a collaboration with Grass Roots Rescue. The event aims to encourage people to shop local in Milton and Harbeson. It also highlights featured rescue dogs up for adoption. A two-year-old female pit bull terrier mix is the featured dog for August. Her name is Malin. Look for storefronts that have her photo. You can go inside of these businesses to sign up to win a 50 dollar gift card, compliments of the Milton Chamber of Commerce.
OUTDOOR ART SHOW
The Rehoboth Art League's 50th annual outdoor fine art and fine craft show is back again for a second weekend this month. More than one hundred artists and artisans from all over the country are displaying and selling their fine arts and crafts at the league's Henlopen Acres campus. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
ZAP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS OF SKIMBOARDING
Watch top amateur skimboarders compete in the ZAP World Championships of Skimboarding. The competition runs all weekend long at McKinley Street in Dewey Beach. It starts at 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and concludes 3-5 p.m. daily. Awards will be given out Sunday afternoon. The three-day event offers live music and food each day.
DOLPHIN CRUISE
Cruise into the sunset with the MERR Institute on Sunday. The dolphin tour will embark from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal at 6:30 p.m. Organizers say ticket sales will go toward the response and rescue of marine mammals and sea turtles. Attendees can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar is also available.
ARTISTS PAINT OC
50 artists are painting famous local scenes in Ocean City and on Assateague Island all weekend long. It's the 18th "Artists Paint OC" event. The Art League of Ocean City is hosting the event through Sunday. That includes a wet paint sale and festival. People can meet the artists and watch them paint. Guests can even take home an original masterpiece that was freshly painted on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The full event schedule can be found at artleagueofoceancity.org.