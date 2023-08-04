DELMARVA - Happy August! The month's first weekend has plenty going on across Delmarva, so here are some cool things to do this weekend!
BERLIN PEACH FESTIVAL
The 15th Annual Berlin Peach Festival is peachy keen to take place this weekend! It takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum. It will feature cooking demos, a pie eating contest, food, games, and more!
'STILL' SCREENING
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will be screening Michael J. Fox's 2023 documentary "Still." The film describe what it's like to learn to live with Parkinson's Disease. All ticket sales benefit the Parkinson's Education & Support Group of Sussex County. There are two showings: 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
RUN FOR THE PAWS
The 15th Annual Run for the Paws takes place in Dewey Beach Saturday morning. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Dewey Beach Lions Club, with a 5K run and a one-mile pet-friendly walk. All proceeds benefit Humane Animal Partners.
TOMATO FESTIVAL
This weekend at the Historical Lewes Farmers Market is the Tomato Festival. It will feature a largest tomato contest, and the market is encouraging tomato-themed costumes to celebrate! It all starts at 8 a.m. at George H.P. Smith Park.
BONUS EVENTS
Here are even more events happening this weekend!
- The Ocean City Taco Festival takes place at the convention center on Saturday and Sunday.
- Karma Fest returns to Hudson fields all weekend with Yoga, Live Music, Drum Circles, Belly Dancing, and camping!
- The Blessing of the Combines will take place in Snow Hill Saturday, celebrating local agriculture.
- The Southern Delaware Orchestra will be holding their summer concert Saturday night at Epworth.