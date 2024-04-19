DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Earth Day has been celebrated since 1970. There are numerous ways to get outside and give back to Mother Nature over the course of Earth Day Weekend.
Fenwick Island Cleanup Event
The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee's Annual Bay to Beach Cleanup is at 8:30 am on Saturday. Meet at Town Hall to participate. The town says street and beach cleanup assignments will also be provided beginning at 8:45 a.m. The cleanup will be held until 10:00 a.m. with trash bags deposited at town hall for disposal.
Earth Day Kids Crafts
Drop by the Dupont Nature Center in Milford to make Earth Day kids crafts out of recycled materials. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday No registration is required.
Trap Pond Nature Festival
The third annual Nature Festival in Trap Pond State Park runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers say people can bring bikes and kayaks or check out the family Jeep event. Proceeds from the beer garden go right back into the park.
Slaughter Beach Cleanup Events
Two hour-long cleanup events on Earth Day will be held starting at the Slaughter Beach Nature Pavilion. The first is from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday. The second is from 1 to 2 p.m. Naturalists will help identify interesting aquatic creatures while collecting trash. The organizers say they will provide necessary cleanup materials, including trash bags and pickers. No prior registration is required.
Guided Dune Hikes
The Delaware State Parks is offering guided hikes on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day.
- The Dunes of Cape hike is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The department says people can discover why the sand dunes are worth protecting. This event is geared for ages 5 and older with an adult.
- Another hike in the Delaware Seashore State Park will teach people about how the dunes form and why they’re the best first line of defense against natural disasters. This hike starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Indian River Lifesaving Station. While the event itself is free, paid park admission is required.
- Explore the Dunes of Defense with a guided hike in Fort Miles at 2:30 p.m. Delaware State Parks say attendees will hike to the top of the Great Dune to learn about how it contributed to coastal defense and how students defended the dune on the first Earth Day in 1970. This event is suggested for ages 7 and older with an adult. For more information call 302-644-5007.
Delaware Defense Day
Fort Miles is coming to life with artillery demonstrations and re-enactors. The Fort Miles Museum is hosting Delaware Defense Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event honors those who secured the home front during World War II. A flyover of the World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber Panchito is planned for noon depending on the weather. Organizers say World War II re-enactors from the Harbor Defenses of the Delaware Living History Association will re-create the surrender ceremony of the German submarine U-858 at the fort in the final days of the war. The museum will be open for the duration of the event with a $6 admission fee. Shuttles run until 4:30 p.m. from the McBride Beach Bathhouse parking lot.
Record Store Day
Saturday is Record Store Day. Dogfish Head will have live music at its Rehoboth Beach and Milton locations that day. Folk-punk band The Dreadnoughts will play an acoustic set in Milton from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Then they'll perform at the restaurant in Rehoboth Beach at 9 p.m. A vinyl pop-up shop will be in Milton on Sunday. Organizers say a variety of vinyl records from Extended Play by Gidget's Gadgets will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, Vintage and Vinyl takes place on Pitts Street in Berlin from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with vintage clothing, vinyl records, books, and other vendors on hand.
DSN OUTDOORS EXPO
Join the Delmarva Sports Network at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for the DSN Outdoors Expo! Both indoor and outdoor vendors will be on-site showcasing everything outdoor. Plus there will be demonstrations, prizes, food trucks, classic cars and live wrestling. The DSN Outdoors Expo is on April 19 and 20.
Ice Show
Also at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. The Bay Country Figure Skating Club's Disney Princess-themed ice show called "When you Wish Upon a Star" has showtimes at 6 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Centre Ice Rink. Tickets cost $10 at the door and can also be purchased online at delawarestatefair.com/centre-general-information. Admission is free for children under age 2. For more information, call 302-398-5900.
Walk for Autism
April is Autism Acceptance Month. To support the cause locally, the Walk for Autism is happening on Saturday, April 20 at Hudson Fields. The Milton walk takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants can choose during registration if they wish to start at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. There is also a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person but still wish to contribute to the cause. Event registration can be found at p2p.onecause.com/2024walkforautism.
Race for Open Space
Milton Arts Guild
The Milton Arts Guild's Spring Fling opened on Friday. The guild says it expanded to two locations this year. There will be arts and crafts, gifts, art demonstrations and a raffle of unique artwork at this event. It takes place at the 107 Federal Street Gallery, as well as at 310 Walnut Street on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Health Fairs
- Free health clinics, vendors, services, demonstrations, food trucks and a kids zone will be at Avenue Church on Church Street in Milford from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
- The Milton Chamber of Commerce Health and Wellness Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton Public Library. Health and vision screenings will be available alongside expert insights tailored to the health needs of Milton, Harbeson, and surrounding communities. A full list of organizations attending can be found historicmilton.com/event/health-and-wellness-fair/.
Ocean Pines Season Kickoff
Amenities, organizations, clubs, businesses, and dozens of exhibitors will be in White Horse Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Ocean Pines Season Kickoff and Expo. There will also be food and beverage trucks, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. Organizers say people can discover volunteer opportunities and meet their neighbors. More information can be found at oceanpinesseasonkickoff.com.
Craft Fair in Milford
Over 35 vendors, crafters, bakers and small business owners will be at Fur Baby Pet Resort on NE Front Street in Milford from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for a craft fair by Leap of Faith Events. Shop for yard signs, fabric crafts, crystals, pet treats and more.
Adoption Event
Adorable, adoptable dogs from Grass Roots Rescue are coming to Dewey Beer Company in Harbeson on Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. Meet the pets and learn how to get involved with the organization at this event.
Fashion Show
The Rehoboth Beach Convention Center is transforming into a runway fashion show. Models, including CoastTV News Anchor Matt Pencek will strut down the runway wearing the latest formal fashions from local boutiques. The fashion show is on April 21 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be bought at the Rehoboth Beach Main Street office or online at eventbrite.com.
Empty Bowls
300 artisan crafted bowls will be on display at Love Creek Elementary School on Sunday for a Rehoboth Beach Sunrise Rotary Club fundraiser. The bowls symbolize those left empty due to hunger. Attendees will choose a bowl to take home. Tickets to the event are $30 for general admission, $40 for VIP and free for kids 12 and under. All donations collected will go towards fighting hunger. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Small Business Expo
Local landscapers, home improvement, party supply, and cleaning service companies and other businesses are meeting at Cape Henlopen High School this weekend. The Spring into Summer Small Business Expo is organized by the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs, or DALE, and La Plaza Delaware.
It takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Organizers say the event is geared to help with warm weather projects.
Full Moon Party
When the sun goes down on Sunday, partygoers will be howling at the moon in the Delaware Seashore State Park. It's opening weekend at the Big Chill Beach Club. The restaurant is hosting its first of six full moon parties of the season. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. with a silent disco.
Lewes Tulip Dig
Dig into Earth Day with the Lewes Tulip Dig. Lewes in Bloom planted 30,000 tulips for the annual tulip festival and people can dig up the bulbs to plant in their own gardens. The event starts at 8 a.m. Monday. Organizers recommend arriving early as tulips will go fast. Bring trowels, not shovels to avoid damaging the irrigation. A list of garden locations for the dig can be found at lewesinbloom.org.
Ripley's Belive It or Not!
Looking ahead to Thursday, April 25, Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Ocean City is cutting the ribbon on hundreds of new exhibits, newly renovated galleries, a revamped mirrormaze, a secret room and more. Buy tickets online at ripleys.com.