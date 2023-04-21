SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTIES - Earth Day is April 22 and there are many ways to help the planet or learn about its history this weekend.
COASTAL COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and the Bethany-Fenick Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the Delaware Coastal Community Clean-up on Earth Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
"There's opportunities to clean up at the beach, along the waterways, along the roadways, parks, and neighborhoods," says Director of Development Mark Carter.
Organizers ask that you bring your own gloves to one of these clean-up locations.
"We'll have all the other safety vests, buckets, pokers, the good stuff, in partnership with Keep Delaware Beautiful," says Chamber Executive Director Lauren Weaver. "We've received a bunch of supplies from them and the parks."
MAY DAY BASKET COMPETITION
Homeowners and businesses with Lewes addresses can compete in Lewes in Bloom's third annual May Day basket competition.
"Between our tulips and our annual planting we put a little spring on our front door," says Lewes in Bloom member Pamela Rankin.
All of the flowers and plants in the basket or bouquet must be fresh and placed on the home or business owner's door, doorknob, or porch by 10 a.m. May 1st.
The deadline to enter is April 27th. Click here to sign up.
NATIONAL PARK WEEK
The National Park Service is offering free admission on Saturday for National Park Week, which runs April 22 to April 30. That includes the Assateague Island National Seashore.
DELAWARE DEFENSE DAY
Delaware Defense Day is held annually on the 4th Saturday of April at Fort Miles. On April 22 from to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can see how World War II reenactors live in the barracks and check out the equipment they bring.
"Some of those will include a black powder simulated firing of one of these three-inch guns that were used for anti-aircraft and to defend against possible small vessel invasions during World War II," says Fort Miles Museum President Jim Pierce.
A shuttle bus will be running from Cape Henlopen High School to Fort Miles. There will also be a submarine surrender ceremony and World War II tunes. Pierce says a M4 Sherman tank is coming for the first time.
DSN OUTDOOR EXPO
Please join the Delmarva Sports Network for the DSN Outdoors Expo. It will be held on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free to check out boats, RVs, camping equipment, backyard furnishings, and more.
OCEAN CITY RESTAURANT WEEK
The Hotel-Motel Restaurant Association's Restaurant Week runs through April 30. Executive Director Susan Jones says this event has been happening since 2007.
"Restaurant Week gives chef's the opportunity to go off menu, so they can be really creative," Jones says. "If they have a new dish they want to try out with the public, they can try the new dishes out."
20 restaurants are participating. No tickets or reservations are required.
BENEFIT BASH FOR TORNADO VICTIMS
The Benefit Bash in the Park is giving all proceeds to the neighbors impacted by the April 1st tornado. Live music, food vendors, raffles, and more will be behind the Bridgeville Public Library from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23.