SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTIES - Easter weekend has arrived and Peter Cottontail will be hopping up and down the coast delivering Easter Eggs for people of all ages to find at different events.
BETHANY BEACH BUNNY PALOOZA
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation is hosting the annual Bunny Palooza 5K, 1 mile walk, and kiddie dash on Saturday, April 8th. Packet pickup starts at 8 a.m. at the Bethany Beach Bandstand.
Runners will start on Atlantic Avenue and Garfield Parkway and end on the boardwalk.
"Then right here on the boardwalk we're going to have a whole palooza of games and crafts for all ages," says Brigit Taylor.
The Bunny Palooza raises money for the scholarships and grants the foundation gives to the community.
"Last year, QRCF paid $12,000 in grants for an outdoor track at the local elementary school so these young people could have more opportunity to run and play outside," says Foundation Vice President Mike Smith.
According to Smith, two students at the University of Delaware are receiving $2,000 per year in scholarships, while another student at James Madison University has been on an $8,000 total scholarship.
DEWEY EGG SCOOP
5,000 Easter Eggs will be waiting for three age groups to scoop them from the Hyatt Beach in Dewey Beach starting at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
The adult egg hunt begins at noon. Organizers say there will be a 50/50 cash prize, as well as discounts from local restaurants inside the eggs.
After the egg hunts, there will be an Easter Puppy Parade.
"You can bring your pups decked in their Easter Best," says Dewey Business Partnership Executive Director Kelly Ranieri. "Make sure they are well-behaved pups and leashed. There is no cost or no fee for this event and parking is free."
Easter at Trimper Rides
You can find the Easter Bunny and Easter Eggs at the Dewey Egg Scoop, at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City during the Easter Art & Craft Show and Kids Fun Fair from 10 to 5 Saturday, and at Trimper Rides.
Jetty the Dolphin and Trench the Shark will also be there to welcome you back for the amusement park's 130th season.
"On Saturday we will have our very first Easter Egg Roll Contest and on Sunday we will have our first Bunny Dance Party," says Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides.
Bauer says Trimper Rides will be open on weekends in April and May with a theme every weekend and a special rate of $25 from open to close.
Foreland Golf Club
Hop into the weekend at the Easter Events or swing in at the Foreland Golf Club. It's located across from the golf course on Village Green Drive in Ocean View.
There are games like Closest to the Pin, Capture the flag, and Bullseye.
"You can come in here and play with your kids, you can come in here and work on your game, use the same exact technology that PGA tour players use, and you can actually do the Top Golf things," says Owner Dustin Smale.
The new indoor golf club is open 24/7 with three simulator bays. Click here to reserve a spot or to sign up for a membership.
A grand opening party is planned for April 22nd.