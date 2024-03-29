DELMARVA - The Easter Bunny is all set to leave eggs and prizes at various local events. You can stop and smell the spring flowers along the bunny trail on your way to find him.
Meet Peter Rabbit at Brittingham Farms
On Saturday, visit Brittingham Farms in Millsboro for a special Peter Rabbit meet and greet. Don’t miss the chance for story time in the lavender field with this beloved character. This event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Phillips Hill Road.
Bunny Palooza at Grove Park
Hosted by the Harvest Church, the Easter Palooza at Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach promises a day of fun and entertainment. There will be face painting, activities and crafts from 11 a.m. The event is free and geared for the whole family.
Jolly Roger at the Pier® Opens for Easter
Experience the thrill as Jolly Roger at the Pier® in Ocean City opens its gates for the Easter weekend. Grab this opportunity for free photo sessions with the Easter Bunny, and catch him on his trail for free gifts. Enjoy your favorite games and rides all weekend long. The pier opens March 29 at noon. The park is open from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Bunny Palooza 5K and Walk in Bethany Beach
Hundreds of racers will run take to the streets of Bethany Beach Saturday morning. The annual Bunny Palooza 5K run and one-mile walk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Bandstand. Mango's is hosting the after party. The event is sponsored by the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation. Proceeds go to $8,000 four-year college scholarships for service-focused students. The beneficiary school this year is beneficiary school is John M. Clayton Elementary School in Frankford.
Easter Bonnet Bar Crawl in Rehoboth Beach
Show off your Easter bonnet in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday. The Easter Bonnet Bar Crawl begins at the Bandstand at 1 p.m. Donations benefit the Rehoboth Beach Bears Scholarship Fund.
Berlin’s Spring Celebration
Berlin's Spring Celebration and Midway on Main is happening this Saturday, March 30, starting at 10 a..m. It starts with an Easter Bonnet Parade at 10:00 a.m. An egg hunt takes place at 11:30 a.m. at the Taylor House Museum, featuring Lolipop the Clown. Don't miss the "Shake it up Jam" with Grammy nominated Lisa Matthews from ‘Milkshake.' Performances are at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Midway on Main Street is set to provide endless entertainment with games and prizes for everyone. It’s an event that guarantees fun for all ages.
Organizers recommend parking at the Berlin Intermediate School and taking advantage of the free shuttle service to downtown. Parking is also available at Stephen Decatur Park.
Seaford Easter Eggstravaganza
Seaford Elks Lodge #2458 is holding a free egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be door prizes and a special golden egg. The hunt is divided into age groups. Organizers ask that you bring a canned good donation.
Dewey Egg Hunt Scoop
The Dewey Business Partnership's annual Egg Scoop on Saturday will take to the sand by the Hyatt on Van Dyke Street. The free egg hunt is divided by age groups starting at 10:45 a.m. That includes a 50/50 cash prize for the adult egg hunt. The event wraps up with the Dewey Dogs Easter Parade as the grand finale. Organizers say all leashed dogs are welcome to participate.
Lewes Bunny Bonanza
Egg and face painting is happening at the Lewes Canalfront Park on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. This tradition in Lewes also includes an egg hunt.
15th Annual Lewes Tulip Celebration
Witness over 25 thousand tulips at more than 20 locations in Lewes. Signs of spring are blooming in the annual Tulip Festival. Pick up a Tiptoe to the Tulips Map from the Fisher-Martin House in Zwaanendael Park. Don’t miss Lewes in Bloom's tulip sale on Second Street. The organization will be selling tulips, hyacinths, spring flowers, azaleas, hydrangeas, assorted lilies, and LIB merchandise from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can find the sale in the Bank Street Plaza.
Art and Music at the Federal Street Gallery
Explore art inspired by music at the Federal Street Gallery. The Milton Art Guild's "Inspired by a Song" exhibit is on display through April 23. Artist Bill Warrell is selling his painting, "Conference of the Birds," to raise money to bring musicians to the upcoming Milton New Music and Wind Fest on June 1.
Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Special Adoption Fee
In honor of opening week for baseball, adopt large adult dogs for just $1 at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. That includes dogs who are one year or older and weigh at least 40 pounds. The special runs through Saturday and returns every Friday in April.
Easter Sunday Sunrise Services
- Grace United Methodist Church on Church St. in Millsboro at 6:30 a.m.
- Avenue United Methodist Church on Church Ave. in Milford at 6:30 a.m.
- A Church Called Christ on Phillip Morris Dr. in Salisbury at 6:30 a.m.
- Union Baptist Church in Chincoteague Memorial Park at 6:30 a.m.
- Asbury Methodist Church in Princess Anne at 6:30 a.m.
- Open Bible Church & Academy on Race St. in Cambridge at 6:45 a.m.
- Bethesda Methodist Church at the Choptank River in Preston at 6:15 a.m.
SonRise Sermons on CoastTV
Tune in at 10:30 a.m. on CoastTV for an hour of inspirational worship with local pastors and music from award-winning Christian music group "Selah"