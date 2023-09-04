DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Looking ahead this fall every weekned is jam packed with concerts, festivals, parades and more to mark down on the calendar, all to celebrate the season and the holidays that come with it.
SODEL FEST
Get a taste of what the coast has to offer this fall at the Southern Delaware Food and Wine Festival. Savor the creative cuisine of more than 20 local restaurants and chefs and wash it down with more than 75 tasting pours of wine cocktails and beer. Organizers say Delaware chefs will face off in the highly anticipated Chef Throwdown, which is a North vs. South competition this year. CoastLife Host Leah Rizzo will be one of the judges.
SoDEL Fest is at a new location this year. It will be held at the Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes on Sept. 16 from noon to 3:30 p.m. A link to purchase tickets is available at sodelfest.com.
Every year the festival raises money for local nonprofit organizations. Head Start Delaware is the beneficiary this year. That includes the early childhood education programs of Head Start and Early Head Start.
FESTIVAL HISPANO
Celebrate Hispanic culture at the annual Festival Hispano on Sunday, Sept. 17. North Race Street in downtown Georgetown will be the spot for music, dances, and latino cuisine. Organizers say you can enjoy music and dances performed by local, national, and international groups, as well as traditional arts and crafts. On-air talent from CoastTV News and Telemundo Delmarva will be in attendance.
SHORE LIVING EXPO
At Draper Media we're inviting the community to celebrate health, wealth, and home at the Shore Living Expo. Watch live demonstrations and shop local vendors from crafts to home and from boats to cars to rv's. This is an event you don't want to miss. Admission is free at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Draper Media on-air talent will be in attendance.
OCEANS CALLING MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Oceans Calling Music Festival is looking to make a comeback after it was canceled last year due to Hurricane Ian. The festival takes place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Headliners include Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer and The Lumineers.
APPLE SCRAPPLE FESTIVAL
A more than 30-year-old event held on the second full weekend each October celebrates western Sussex County agriculture. The Apple Scrapple Festival takes place October 13 and 14 in Bridgeville. Other than scrapple, there's a carnival, live performances, crafters, vendors, and more.
ZOMBIE FEST
The Milton Theatre is bringing the living and the undead together at the annual Zombie Fest. Starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 there will be a costume contest, live music and even a zombie walk.
SEA WITCH FESTIVAL
The Sea Witch Festival is in its 33rd year. The Sea Witch Snapper is this year's mascot. Wear your spookiest costumes Oct. 27 - 29 and watch the iconic Sea Witch balloon, named Hilda, float down Rehoboth Avenue in the annual parade.
BETHANY-FENWICK TURKEY TROT
One Thanksgiving tradition is working out before the big feast. The annual Bethany-Fenwick Turkey Trot is on Thanksgiving Day. The 2 mile run walk goes through downtown Bethany Beach starting at 10 a.m. Register online at bethanyturkeytrot.com.
SCHELLVILLE HOLIDAYS
Schellville has a whole lineup of holiday fun, starting with the Fall Harvest on Oct. 21. The Kids Spooktacular is on Oct. 27. The Wicked Brew Bash is Oct. 28. The Winter Celebration opens for the season Nov. 18. Tickets for each of these events can be purchased online at schellbrothers.com.