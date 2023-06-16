DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Father's Day is Sunday, June 18 and Juneteenth is Monday, June 19. There are numerous events happening for both events all weekend long.
FATHER'S DAY CRAFT EVENT
Kids can make pasta pop Father's Day crafts at Roots Landscaping and Garden Center in Selbyville this Saturday at 10 a.m. RSVP's are requested.
YOUTH FISHING DERBY
Reel in the perfect catch for Dad. Families can come out to the annual Youth Fishing Derby in Assateague State Park on Saturday. Park employees will teach fishing techniques. Kids 16 and under can practice surf fishing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bait will be provided, but bring a fishing pole if you have one. Prizes will be awarded. Email carly.brukiewa@maryland.gov with any questions.
TEACH A KID TO FISH DAY
The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department is inviting kids of all ages to test the waters and practice fishing skills with the Ocean Pines Anglers Club and Department of Natural Resources from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Gate Pond near the Veteran's Memorial.
Organizers say the pond is stocked with several species of fish, such as bluegill and sunfish. Bait will be provided, but bring your own fishing rod. Reach out to John McFalls at (610) 505-1697 for more information.
JUNETEENTH IN GEORGETOWN
An annual event is planned in Georgetown on Saturday, June 17. According to the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, a parade starts at 10 a.m. in the Georgetown Circle and proceeds to the Richard Allen Center.
JUNETEENTH IN SNOW HILL
The African American Heritage Society of Snow Hill & Surrounding Areas is hosting a Freedom Walk and Celebration on Saturday in Byrd Park. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and will take participants through significant African American landmarks. The celebration with food, games, and music runs until 3 p.m.
JUNETEENTH IN MILFORD
The City of Milford is Hosting its Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on Monday. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bicentennial Park.
"MOCK FREEDOM: DELAWARE BLACK CODES"
This Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs program will use primary sources and historic examples to reflect on discriminatory laws passed in Delaware from the 18th to 20th centuries.
It takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. in Zwaanendael Park. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. Call 302-645-1148 or email zmuseum@delaware.gov.
LEWES GARDEN TOUR
Walk through seven private gardens during the 32nd annual Lewes Garden Tour on Saturday. There will be a Garden Market in Zwaanendael Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.LewesChamber.com. The cost is 30 dollars in advance and 35 dollars on the day of the tour.
CAPE ARTISTS
The Cape Artists of Lewes will be selling garden-themed art at their location at 110 W. Third Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will also be painting demonstrations.
LOOPIN' FOR THE LIBRARY
Grab a bike and loop around town for the Lewes Public Library. The 7th annual self-paced, recreational bike ride runs all month long. Participants have until June 30 to bike 20 miles. That can be all at once or over the course of several rides. Cycling indoors also counts.
The library says Lewes Cycle Sports donated a Trek Verve 2 bike to be raffled off as part of the campaign. Click here to register for Loopin' for the library or to buy raffle tickets.
DELAWARE STATE POLICE 100TH ANNIVERSARY CAR SHOW
A car show and community showcase at Delaware State Police Headquarters in Dover will celebrate the agency's 100th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
SWEET SUMMERTIME CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW
Another chance to find a Father's Day gift is at the Sweet Summertime Craft and Vendor Show at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say escape the heat and beach traffic and shop 40 crafters and vendors for items like hand-painted signs and jewelry. Vendor space is available. You can request an application at leapoffaithevents@gmail.com
302 UNCORKED SANGRIA & WINE PARTY
The 302 Uncorked Sangria & Wine party takes place at Hudson Fields from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit Grass Roots Rescue who will have an adoption event onsite.
LAVENDER & LAMBS FESTIVAL
Colonial interpreters from the Lewes Historical Society will demonstrate lavender wool dyeing and spinning at the Lavender and Lambs Festival on Britingham Farms in Millsboro. There will be food trucks, vendors, live music, kids activities, and more.
DEWEY BEACH MOVIE NIGHTS
Round out the weekend on the beach at Dagsworthy Street. Weekly movie nights on Dewey Beach return June 19 at 8:30 p.m. The first movie on the list is Recess: School's Out.