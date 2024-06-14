DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Lots of local events are gearing up for an unforgettable Father's Day Weekend. Whether you want to take Dad fishing or to see a show, there are lots of options all along the coast.
Berlin Bathtub Races
Racing bathtubs will rush through downtown Berlin to compete in the 34th Bathtub Races Friday night. Each bathtub must hold at least two gallons of water. Whether they fill them up or not, excitement is sure to be overflowing. The parade is at 6 p.m. and the races begin at 6:15 p.m. Watch live coverage on the Delmarva Sports Network, including a preshow with Coastlife at 4 p.m.
Wags, Whiskers and Wine
Wags, Whiskers, and Wine are coming to Milton. The annual fundraiser for Humane Animal Partners takes place Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Honey Bee Barn at Hopkins Heartland. Check out the yard games, acoustic music, raffle baskets, and adoptable furry friends. If you want to bring your four-legged friend, they must be well-mannered and on a non-retractable leash. Buy tickets at humaneanimalpartners.org.
Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Carnival
A traditional carnival is back at the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at 200 S. Main Street. The fire department says food stands open at 6:30 p.m. The rides open at 7:15 p.m. and closing time depends on the crowd size. This event runs Weds. through Sat. until July 13. It will be closed July 3 and 4. Fireworks are on July 6. Ticket information can be found on hebronvfd.com.
Father's Day Weekend Fishing Tournament
The 2nd Annual Pond Pounder is coming to the Pot Nets Bayside Half Shell Pond. Paradise Events says trophies will be awarded to the most fish caught in each age bracket. This event benefits the Boys and Girls Club. Organizers say over 100 kids are already registered. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Lines go in the water at 10 a.m.
Ocean View Birthday Party
Ocean View is turning 135 and the town is holding a celebration on Saturday in John West Park. The event kicks off with a parade at 12:30 p.m. Festivities wrap up at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can expect live music, a rock wall, ice cream, cupcakes, a beer garden and more.
Lavender & Lambs Festival
This Saturday, you can visit a large lavender field and watch a flock of sheep get sheared. The 2nd Annual Lavender & Lambs Festival at Brittingham Farms will have lavender ice cream, lavender wine, and lavender beer for you to try. There will be pony rides, live music, and 50 vendors.
Camp Rehoboth Chorus
Pride Month continues and the Camp Rehoboth Chorus is performing at Epworth United Methodist Church. "On the Road Again," a musical travelogue, aims to take listeners across the country. Tickets are available at give.camprehoboth.org. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Cigar Box Art
What was once a plain cigar box can now become a work of art, and you can make one too. The Rehoboth Art League has a workshop on Saturday. Use specialty-themed papers, heavy adhesives, and other embellishments to repurpose a cigar box. Supplies are included in the registration fee. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register for the class at rehobothartleague.org.
Paul McCartney Experience
The music of Paul McCartney is making a return in Milton. The Milton Theatre says The McCartney Experience will play two encore shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. this Saturday. This comes after the show sold out in September. Listeners can hear a wide variety of hits from the Beatles and solo numbers that made Paul famous. Tickets are available on the Milton Theatre website.
SoDel Cares 5k
A 5K run/walk is raising money Saturday morning at Thompson Island. SoDel Cares supports local organizations that help children, at-risk youth, adults, and the elderly in our community. The registration page can be found on raceroster.com.
Veterans Family Fun Day
The American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro is hosting a Veterans Family Fun Day on Saturday. Anyone is welcome, and there will be food and drinks to enjoy, along with games and activities for kids. There will be corn hole, a petting zoo, and more to enjoy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dewey Beach Movies on the Beach
Starting Monday, Dewey Beach's weekly summer movie screenings are back on the beach at Dagsworthy Street at 8:30 p.m. The first movie screened this season will be Minions: The Rise of Gru. The full lineup can be found townofdeweybeach.com. Parking is free on Mondays from 5 to 11 p.m.
Father's Day Yard Pong
The Crooked Hammock Brewery is hosting a Father’s Only Giant Yard pong contest on Sunday. There will be live music, yard games, kids crafts and cookout food. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 16.