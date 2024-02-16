SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTY - Roses are red, violets are blue. It's Valentine's weekend round two. From chocolate pairings to a decades old boat show, there's no shortage of cool things to do.
MEAD AND CHOCOLATE PAIRING
The Brimming Horn Meadery has three meads and one wine ready to pair with four local chocolates on Saturday, Feb. 16. The event starts at noon at both the Milton and Seaford locations. It runs until supplies run out.
OC SEASIDE BOAT SHOW
Win big for your valentine at the 41st annual OC Seaside Boat Show. North Bay Marina General Manager Scott McCurdy gives away a boat every year. Enter the contest to win a Sweetwater Pontoon Boat and motor. The boat show is sponsored by the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.
MERCHANTS' ATTIC
The state's largest indoor garage sale will be at Cape Henlopen High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is planning for 100 vendors at this sweet shopping adventure. They will be selling their wares at the Merchants' Attic including excess business inventory, handmade trinkets, antiques, collectibles, and second-hand household items.
CHILI CONTEST
Put your taste buds to the test and warm up with a whole selection of chili on Saturday. A third annual chili contest is happening at the Paradise Pub on Long Neck Road from 12 to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. It only costs a $5 donation to get into this event and try the competing recipes. Contestants can be found on Paradise Pub's Facebook page.
VALENTINE'S ADOPTIONS
Cupid's arrow strikes again at Brandywine Valley SPCA. You can take home one of these shelter sweethearts at a Valentine's Day-themed adoption rate. That includes dogs older than a year that weigh 40 pounds or more and cats 6 months and older. Take home your paw-fect match for $14 through Feb. 20.