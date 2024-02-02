SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Plunge into the first weekend of February! Winter traditions are back at the beach, including one of Delaware's largest fundraising events.
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
Thousands will brave the icy waters for the 33rd annual Polar Bear Plunge. Special Olympics Delaware says last year, 3,652 Bears raised more than $1 million for over 4,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The 5K Run to the Plunge kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Racers will start and end on the boardwalk. CoastTV News Anchor Matt Pencek will emcee this event.
Saturday is loaded with events. There's a sand sculpting demonstration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fire and ice activities take place from 12 to 2 p.m. The restaurant chili contest is from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
The icy plunge into wintry waters takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. CoastTV's very own Petey the Peacock will be on hand for the festivities that day.
GOUACHE CLASS
While you're in Rehoboth Beach unleash your inner artist and discover a vibrant form of art. Gouache is similar to water color with its fast drying traits. The Rehoboth Art League is launching a new series of workshops starting Sunday. Art enthusiasts can learn to work with flat washes, blending and detailing.
The art league says to register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at 302-227-8408 ext. 112
HOT CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL
Warm up with a post-Christmas cup of cheer on Feb. 3 at Cape Henlopen High School. Saltwater Roots Boutique is hosting the Hot Chocolate Festival. Organizers say there will be a hot chocolate bar with lots of delicious toppings, inflatables for kids, baked goods, local boutiques and small businesses, and door prizes.
BULL AND OYSTER ROAST
The Frankford Volunteer Fire Company's annual Bull and Oyster Roast takes place Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. at the station on Main Street. What that entails is a menu of oyster fritters, raw and steamed oysters, roast beef sandwiches, and meats and sides. There's a silent auction and raffles.
Tickets can be purchased checkout.square.site.