DELAWARE/MARYLAND - There are plenty of ways to spend the final weekend in February. From cultural celebrations to cooking contests, there are events planned for the whole family.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONTINUES
- The Southern Delaware Chorale is showcasing music and history made by African Americans and black musicians from around the world. A concert called "A Chorale Tapestry: Celebrating Black History Month" will begin at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24. It's being held at Epworth United Methodist Church. Tickets are available online at events.com.
- Meanwhile, at 2 p.m. Zwaanendael Museum Interpreter Thomas P. will focus on the Black men and women who played vital roles in the War of 1812. Tickets are free, but you can reserve a seat by calling 302-645-1148 or by emailing zmuseum@delaware.gov.
LIGHTHOUSE LECTURE
The Lewes Public Library and Zwaanendael Museum are hosting the New Friends of the Fenwick Island Lighthouse for a lecture at the Lewes Public Library. This "History Revival" will recount the history of the 87-foot tower. The organization says an increasing number of shipwrecks off the coast of Fenwick Island prompted the lighthouse's construction in 1856. It was first lit in 1859 and is still operational. The lecture runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Register to attend in-person or online at delawarelibraries.libcal.com.
HISPANIC DANCE AND CULTURAL CELEBRATION
Bethany Beach will come alive with vibrant costumes, pulsating rhythms and rich history on Saturday. St. Martha’s Episcopal Church at 117 Maplewood Street is hosting the Hispanic American Association of Delaware’s Ballet Folklorico Mexican Lindo dance group. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place in the church’s parish hall.
Organizers say fifteen children and fifteen adults will perform dances that represent ten different states of the Mexican Republic including Jalisco, Campeche, Chiapas, Guerrero, and Yucatan dances among others.
The cultural celebration starts at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow after the performances where audience members will be able to meet and interact with members of the dance group.
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE AND BEER PAIRING
'Tis the season for Tagalongs, Trefoils and Thin Mints! Iron Hill Brewery has brought back its annual Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Flight Pairing to celebrate. The menu includes seven perfectly paired cookies and beer for $23. Enjoy the complementary flavors of Pig Iron Porter and Thin Mints, Mangoverse IPA and classic Trefoils, Russian Imperial Stout with crunchy chocolatey Adventurefuls, Strawberry Milkshake IPA with either Do-Si-Dos, Vienna Red Lager and Samoas, and Brambleberry paired with Tagalongs.
There's also a kid's milk and cookie pairing option for $4. Choose white or chocolate milk paired with a Thin Mint, an Adventureful and a Do-Si-Do.
The pairings are available Feb. 23-25.
2ND ANNUAL CHILI CONTEST
Competition is coming in hot at Thompson Island in Rehoboth Beach. Local restaurants are brewing up their best chili recipes. You can try and choose who makes the best brisket chili, white chicken chili and even venison chili. The contest will be cooking from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door and include more than seven chili samples and one Thompson Island Beer.
BETTER LIVING EXPO
Builders, realtors, and vacation specialists will all convene in the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on Saturday and Sunday. The Better Living Expo aims to meet your home and life needs. It has everything from fine arts and crafts to firearms trainers. The event benefits the Optimist Club of Salisbury's programs that help the youth in the area. The expo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25. Tickets are $3 for adults and can be purchased online at wicomicociviccenter.org. Children get free admission.
GIVE BACK NIGHT
Dine out on Sunday to benefit the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department. The Pines Public House and Eatery is hosting this benefit night from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 25.
DRAPER MEDIA JOB FAIR
CoastTV's station company Draper Media is hosting a job fair on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delaware Technical and Community College in Georgetown. Those who are looking for a job or switching careers should be sure to stop by this weekend.