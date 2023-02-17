DELAWARE/MARYLAND - The Ocean City Seaside Boat Show is anchoring down in Ocean City Friday through Sunday. It's just one of many cool things to do along the coast this weekend.
Ocean City Seaside Boat Show
North Bay Marina General Manager Scott McCurdy has been cruising into Ocean City for all 40 years of the Seaside Boat Show, for the last 37 he's donated a pontoon boat to a contest ticket holders can enter to win. McCurdy says all you have to do is fill out the back of your ticket.
"We're going to have all of our Sweetwater Aqua Patio Sanpan pontoon boat, our Hurricane deck boats, our Sailfish off-shore fishing boats, and new for us this year is the TwinVee off-shore power catamarans," McCurdy says.
Fear naut, you don't have to buy a boat on the same day. You can shop for boat insurance, marine electronics, fishing tackle, and even jewelry all at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
Sponsored By the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club, money raised goes to youth programs in the community.
The 40th annual boat show is open February 17th and 18th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, the 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wine and Dessert Lovers Weekend
Wine down at the Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery for Valentine's Weekend round two. Reserve your spot from noon to 5 Saturday and noon to 4 Sunday to devour 6 desserts in an exclusive pairing with 6 wines.
"I like the chocolate cherry brownie the most," says owner Adrian Mobilia.
Click here for tickets.
Mobilia says there will be similar tastings with 3 desserts in the tasting room.
Adrian's Matchmaking Night
On Sunday at 6 is Adrian's matchmaking night. It's free to register for these ice breaking events. Click here to sign up.
"Maybe we'll have the four corners of the room and it'll be everybody that likes dry wine go to this corner if you like sweet wine go to this corner, Mobilia says. Maybe you'll be there for 10 minutes, get to introduce yourselves, have a sip of wine."
Brandywine Valley SPCA Adoption Special
It's not too late to fall in love with a new dog or cat. Dogs 1 year or older that weigh at least 40 pounds and cats 6 months or older are just $14 to adopt from the Brandwyine Valley SPCA through Sunday, February 19th.
Annual Merchants' Attic
The largest indoor garage sale in Delaware is back at Cape Henlopen High School with 100 vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18th.
"It is a collection of folks selling antiques and collectibles, some second-hand households, some of which you'd see at a garage sale," says Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator and Membership Rep. Kate VanVorst. "We have some handmade crafters, and then we also have some businesses clearing out some excess retail inventory."
VanVorst says the Merchants' Attic has been around since 1996. She says there will also be car dealers, vinyl records, Girl Scouts cookies, and baked goods.
Proceeds from the Merchants' Attic benefit the Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce event fund.