SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - There are plenty of places to warm up and get your creative juices flowing this weekend.
First Annual Chili Cookoff at Thompson Island
Douglas Ruley is prepping ingredients for smoked brisket chili at Thompson Island. This competition between SoDel Chefs is heating up. Ticket holders will get chili and beer as they judge who should be crownded "Chili Cookoff Champion."
"You're going to see white chicken chili, we have a white bean chili that's entered, and I think the dark horse might be the Cincinatti style chili that Crust and Craft is bringing," Ruley says.
Mural Painting with John Donato at the Lewes Library
Be a Health Hero at the Lewes Library. A community mural painting takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. People of all ages can drop in during that time to contribute their work to one of the panels that will eventually be placed along a wall in the teen room.
Artist John Donato will lead the way as people express their relationship with their health through art.
"It will live here in the teen room for years and you can come back and point out your work and admire your portion of the mural," says Library Teen Services Coordinator Emily Ellinger.
First Annual Latino Business and Community Expo in Sussex County
The event is organized by the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs and La Plaza Delaware.
Handyman services, custom tailoring, decorating, food and more will be at Cape Henlopen High School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
"People will be happy to discover this huge resource that's out there," says La Plaza Delaware Executive Director Mary Dupont. "That's what I'm hoping, that the Latino businss community will get on the map."
USO Shows
Clear Space Theatre Company is hosting USO shows in collaboration with Sussex County Veterans Associations. The event takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday and raises money for veterans.
Draper Media Job Fair
Our station's company, Draper Media, is hosting a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delaware Technical and Community College in Georgetown. People who are looking for a job or thinking of switching careers are invited to come and check out the job fair.