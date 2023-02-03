DELAWARE/MARYLAND - There are many ways to plunge into the first weekend of February, many of which support local causes.
3nd Annual Special Olympics Delaware Polar Bear Plunge
No matter how cold it gets this weekend, more than 3,300 people are expected to run into the ocean at the end of Rehoboth avenue on Sunday.
It all starts with a 10 a.m. 5K run/walk to the plunge on Saturday, emcee'd by WRDE's very own Matt Pencek. Taste local ice cream and wings at noon in the Fire and Ice Samplying. Sample Chili from local restaurants in a 2:30 p.m. contest. It all sets the stage for the plunge at 1 p.m. Sunday.
"Some will do it once, some will do it several times, some will go all the way in. Some will just tiptoe in, but it's all for a great cause to benefit Special Olympics Delaware and more than 4,200 athletes who compete year round in 16 sports," says Director of Media Relations Jon Buzby.
Buzby says the best thing to wear for Sunday's plunge is something on your feet because it can be like standing on a sheet of ice when you come out of the water onto the sand. Don’t forget to use the buddy system. Enter and exit the water with the same person.
Click here for the full list of events, to sign up, or to donate.
Milford Museum Gala
Dy off and dress up for the Milford Museum's first ever gala at the Milford Senior Center from 5 to 9 Saturday night. Netflix Series Bridgerton is the theme.
"We have a buffet also being offered," says Museum Operations Manager Nicole Rogers. "It is actually inspired by regency era food. There will be performances by TADA Dance Studios here in Milford. Dancers will actually teach some regency era dance studios as well."
Ticket sales benefit the Milford Museum. Click here to buy tickets.
Ocean City Job Fair
Hunt down a new job in Ocean City. The town is hosting a job fair with opportunities in departments like Recreation and Parks, the Convention Center, Beach Patrol, Police and Departments, Public Works, and Transportation.
Submit your applications Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Northside Park in the South Community Room.
Click here for more information about the job fair.
Convention Center Events
While your in town, check out the 12th Annual Delmarva Wool and Fiber Expo and Eastern Shore Showdown volleyball tournament all weekend long at the convention center.
Seraph Brass Concert
A world class concert is coming to Lewes on Sunday. Seraph Brass is in its 9th touring season. The award winning, all-female brass quintet will perform at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 3 p.m. Sunday. The women live all over the country and meet up when it's time to perform.
"You can expect lots of whimsical music and lots of melodic dramas for your ears and sometimes we play duets with each other," says horn musician Rachel Velvikis.
The Seraph Brass ensemble was founded almost a decade ago by classical trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden to elevate and showcase the excellence of female brass players and to highlight musicians and composers from marginalized groups. Four years ago the ensemble released their debut studio album, “Asteria,” on Summit Records, winning a Silver Medal Global Music Award.
According to organizers, the concert is free to the public. Seats are first come, first serve.