DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Easter was last Sunday, but two belated egg hunts are planned for this weekend. From boutiques to beer to boats, there are lots of events to welcome in the new month.
Georgetown Egg Hunt
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its egg hunt from earlier in March due to rain. It will now be held Saturday, April 6 at Revelation Craft Brewery on S. Bedford Street. There will be face painting, story time, free cotton candy, kids train rides and more all from noon to 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny is staying in town one extra weekend to attend. There's even a pet egg hunt.
Seaford Egg Hunt
The Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club is hosting its egg hunt on Saturday at 310 Virginia Ave. in Seaford. It's for ages 12 and under only. Admission is free.
Gumbo Crawl
Rehoboth Beach Main Street and the Purple Parrot are hosting the Gumbo Crawl from noon to 4 Saturday. A list of participating locations can be found on the interactive map at downtownrb.com/map.
Touch a Mail Truck
This Saturday in Lewes you and your kids can learn about important trucks in the community directly from the people who drive them. The Lewes Public Library is hosting "Touch-a-Truck: Mail Truck" on its back lawn from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The library says you can get an up close view of the mail truck and meet its mail carrier, Mr. John.
"Wild Card" Concert
Classic and rarely-heard chamber music is coming to Lewes this weekend. Coastal Concerts will present the "Wild Card" concert Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church. It features a duo made up of pianist Michael Stephen Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis. Attendees will get the chance to hear the world premiere of one of Brown's songs. Tickets can be purchased and the entire recital program can be found at coastalconcerts.org.
Revived Lewes History
The Lewes Historical Society celebrated a completely restored U.S. Life-Saving Station Boat House this week. Over the last few years, the society has reinforced the building's foundation and restored much of its original carpentry. The museum is now open weekly Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jeans for a Cause
Instead of people leaving the Blooming Boutique with jeans, customers are the ones bringing them in. This is a part of the Women's Z Club and Blooming Boutique's denim buy-back donation event for charity. People who donate jeans will receive store credit and the jeans will be donated to local nonprofits.
Store owner Michiko Seto says the event is a win-win situation for all. The event continues through Monday, April 15, at Lewes, Long Neck, and Milford locations.
Milford Museum Feature
The Milford Museum will host the premiere of a film all about the city's history. The 302 Productions documentary highlights the struggle the city faced when integrating students in 1954. Thomas Summers with the museum says the film is a culmination of historians and locals who lived through the events, including Summer's own mother. The will film premiere at the Milford Library at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Fondue Fundraiser
Say cheese! You can dine and donate at "Fondue" in Milford next week. Devour a variety of cheesy, savory and sweet fondues and 10 percent of all sales will be going to the programs and services offered by Kent-Sussex Industries. The nonprofit, also known as KSI, helps people with disabilities and provides them with job opportunities. This fondue fundraiser is on Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 11 p.m.
Luxury Wedding Expo
Say yes to this event! The Ocean City Luxury Wedding Expo is happening at Ashore Resort & Beach Club on Sunday, April 7. Over 30 vendors from OC and the surrounding area are planning to be on hand. According to organizers, engaged couples have an opportunity to win a grand prize. Sandals Bridal is offering $1,000 off on a new wedding gown and Ashore is providing a 10 percent discount on a wedding package, along with a complimentary premium suite for one night. Organizers say attendees can enjoy small bites and a complimentary glass of mimosa or champagne. Reserve a spot at eventbrite.com.
Pups and Pints
Pet vendors and adorable adoptable dogs from Brandywine Valley SPCA are coming to Dewey Beer Company in Harbeson on Saturday from noon to 4. "Pups and Pints" is hosted by the Parker Group, a local real estate brokerage, who will be waiving adoption fees.
PickleBrawl
April is National Pickleball Month. Dogfish Head is hosting its first ever PickleBrawl Fest and transforming its parking lots into courts on Saturday. Pickleball spots are all sold out, but the brewery promises pickle-centric food and drinks, including the release of the PickleBrawl beer.
That's two events to celebrate National Beer Day early. It falls on Sunday.
Full disclosure, a member of the board of CoastTV's parent company Draper Media is a co-founder of Dogfish Head.