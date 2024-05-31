DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Explore new music and ocean arts, and enjoy short films at a variety of events the first weekend of June. Plus, National Fishing and Boating Week offers free fishing opportunities.
Milton New Music & Wind Fest
The 2nd Annual Milton New Music & Wind Fest will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to dusk. This Sun-tennial celebration features Maestro Marshall Allen, who will be celebrating his 100th birthday, and the Sun Ra Arkestra, along with Janel & Anthony (of the Ensemble volcanic Ash), and a duet premiere of “100 for Marshall” by T.K. Blue and Fontina Dixon. The free, family-friendly event is a project of the Milton Arts Guild, Federal Street Arts and the Town of Milton. Organizers say there will be kite-flying, kid’s kite making and arts and crafts sales. People are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets or carry-out food from neighboring restaurants. An amphitheater at Federal Street Field has been constructed for this year's event.
Rally for Our First Responders
Support local heroes with live music, food trucks, kids' activities, a car show, and thrilling cornhole tournaments. The third annual Rally for Our First Responders returns to Hudson Fields on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Explore displays and demonstrations by fire, rescue, EMS, and police teams. The event raises funds for Lewes, Milton, Georgetown, Indian River and Rehoboth Fire Departments, Sussex Co. Paramedic Assoc., Delaware C.O.P.S., Crime Stoppers, Fit 4 Duty Foundation, 1SP1970, Camp Barnes and Beebe Medical Foundation. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gate, which opens at 11:30 a.m. Children 12 and younger get free admission.
PBR Challenger Series in Ocean City
The PBR Challenger Series is back in the Ocean City Inlet. Spectators can watch bull riders go head-to-head with powerful bucking bulls. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at pbr.com/events.
Arts and Crafts Festivals
Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival: Held on Saturday and Sunday at the Lewes Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10. Children 12 and younger can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at historiclewes.org.
Bethany Beach Seaside & Coastal Arts Festival: Happening on Saturday on the boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Artisans attending specialize in wood, jewelry, glass, fiber and leather and more. The full event lineup can be found at townofbethanybeach.com.
National Fishing and Boating Week
Kids and their parents can take advantage of a free fishing opportunity at Milton Memorial Park on Saturday morning. The 10th Andy & Opie Kid's Fishing Tournament will be divided into age groups, with chances to win trophies and prizes. The event is made possible by a donation from organization Kody's Kids in loving memory of Phillip Brown, fondly known as Kody Bear.
DNREC has designated June 1 and 2 as free fishing days when anyone can fish without a fishing license. However, young fishers 16 and up must still obtain a free fin number to participate. National Fishing and Boating Week runs June 1-9.
National Cancer Survivors Day
Sunday is National Cancer Survivors Day. Support cancer research by participating in events at local bars and restaurants throughout the weekend. Food and drink specials will raise money for Cancer Support Community Delaware. A list of participating establishments can be found online at cancersupportdelaware.org.
Slower Lower Film Festival
The Slower Lower Film Festival will be held at the Milton Theatre on Sunday night. Enjoy dramas, comedies, animation, and sci-fi films from the region's top filmmakers, followed by Q&A sessions. Tickets are $10. Students and seniors can buy tickets for $5. Tickets can be purchased online at miltontheatre.com.
Lewes Summer Concert Series
The Lewes Summer Concert Series returns to Stango Park on Tuesday nights, starting June 4 with a rain location at Cape Henlopen High School. Performances are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The full summer lineup can be found on the City of Lewes website.