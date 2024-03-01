SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - From first state celebrations to historical presentations, there are tons of cool things to do throughout the first weekend of March 2024.
302 DAY
Dogfish Head and 302 Horseshoe Crab are hosting the third annual "302 Day" at the Milton Brewery. This celebration is held specifically on March 2 to commemorate Delaware's only area code. There will be libations, lawn games, live music and a Delaware spirit costume contest. For the first year ever, a low digit surf fishing tag will be auctioned off at the event. It's plate number 95 in honor of the year Dogfish Head was founded. The event is free and runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A board member for CoastTV's parent company Draper Media is a co-founder of Dogfish Head.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
March is Women's History Month and the Delaware Women's Hall of Fame is set to be featured at the Georgetown Public Library, with events scheduled for every Friday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Organizers say attendees can explore all of the first state's historic female leaders from the mother of Delaware's chicken industry to the most famous woman astronomer.
STUDENT ART SHOW
The Milton Arts Guild's Federal Street Gallery is currently showcasing self-portraits, collages, nature paintings and more. These pieces are the creations of students from Milton and H.O. Brittingham Elementary Schools, as well as Mariner Middle School. A public reception is planned for 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.
TRAILS DAY
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park are preparing for their Trails Day event, which is set for Saturday. Volunteers are invited to gather at the Herring Point parking lot by 8:45 a.m. to participate in beach and road clean-up activities. The goal is to surpass the previous record of collecting 150 pounds of trash.
VEGREHOBOTH WINTERFEST
Food enthusiasts might be interested in attending VegRehoboth's annual Winterfest, happening at the Lewes Library on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The event will feature a menu of tomato pie, along with vegan salads and soups. Yoga sessions and local artisans will also be part of the festivities. Pre-ordering food is recommended to fully experience this plant-based celebration.
HISTORIC CABOOSE TOURS
Explore a unique attraction right beside the Lewes Public Lbrary. The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association says tours of the historic red caboose, a restored 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad cabin car, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours recur on the 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month.
SPRING FLING SIP AND SHOP
For those looking to support local businesses, the Spring Fling Sip and Shop at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center is an ideal destination. The event, which features over 60 local businesses, will also contribute a portion of its proceeds to Grassroots Rescue. It's hosted by the rescue and Saltwater Roots Boutique and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
HAPPY BODIES YOGA AT DEWEY BEER
A collaborative event is brewing at Dewey Beer Company in Harbeson. Happy Bodies Pilates is leading a yoga practice on Sunday at 10 a.m. This class is part of a series held monthly on the first and third Sundays.