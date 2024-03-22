DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Lots of events are still happening rain or shine this weekend. There are tons of options if you want to see the Easter Bunny or hunt down Easter Eggs.
BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY IN WORCESTER COUNTY
- Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks is hosting a breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Organizers say children under 3 eat free. It costs $6 for ages 4 to 10 and $10 for 11 and older.
- Berlin American Legion Auxiliary's breakfast with the Easter Bunny is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Children 4 and under eat for free. Tickets are $7 for children 5 to 12 and $10 for adults. A free egg hunt is also planned, but if the event moves inside due to the weather, organizers say children will be able to pick up eggs directly from the bunny himself during breakfast.
BOWERS EGG HUNT
The Bowers Fire Company is holding its annual egg hunt at Bowers Community Park Church Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Organizers say it will divide sections up based on age from 0-3, 4-6 and 7-11. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos. If it rains this event will be held at the Bowers Fire Company instead.
FREE KIDS FAIR IN LEWES
The Children's Beach House is hosting the SEEK Fair, which stands for Safety, Enrichment and Education for Kids fair. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lewes Elementary School with most events taking place indoors. Kids characters, local mascots and the Easter Bunny are also slated to be in attendance. Organizers say there will be a petting zoo, pony rides, and face painting.
NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEK
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is teaming up with PetSmart Charities for special adoption events this weekend. Adoptable animals will be at PetSmart in Rehoboth Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and at the Millsboro location at the same time on Sunday.
FUNDRAISER FOR DAGSBORO FIREFIGHTERS
The annual "Pull'n, Peel'n & Pick'n fundraiser on Saturday supports the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department and the Good Ole Boy Foundation. Attendees can enjoy live Auctions, shrimp, and pulled pork with sides. The event is for ages 21 and up. Ticket information can be found on the fire department's Facebook page.
WING CONTEST
A competition between local cooks is raising money for the Home of the Brave Foundation which works to reduce homelessness among military veterans. The Paradise Pub has a wing contest from noon to 3 on Saturday. Taste and vote for your favorites. Contestants can be found on the pub's Facebook page.
302 BEER DRINKERS' CHOICE AWARDS
Vote for the best brewery and best costume at the 302 Beer Drinkers' Choice Awards on Saturday. The event is on tap from noon to 4 at the Crooked Hammock in Lewes. More than 20 breweries from across the state will be represented. $5 of every ticket sold will be donated to the Delaware Brewers Guild.
WEEKEND OF COMPELLING ALES & SPIRITS
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is teaming up with regenerative seaweed farming company Atlantic Sea Farms to launch Siren's Kiss Garlic Kelp Flavored Vodka. It will be available at Dogfish's southern Delaware locations starting on Friday. A special three-course menu launches at the restaurant in Rehoboth Beach on Friday. The Milton brewery has a guided tasting experience on Saturday. Chesapeake and Maine has a lobster brunch on Sunday. Explore tickets and reservations online at dogfish.com/wocaas.
