DELAWARE/MARYLAND - The summer solstice was on Thursday, and the first official weekend of summer brings annual celebrations back to the coast.
Wings of Hope
Beautiful Painted Lady butterflies will take flight during a ceremony at the 14th annual Wings of Hope event on Saturday. Cancer Support Community Delaware's annual celebration of life raises money for critical programming in Southern Delaware for cancer patients, caregivers and their loved ones. The butterflies that are released recognize family, friends and neighbors throughout Sussex County whose lives have been impacted by cancer. There will also be an auction, demonstrations and butterfly t-shirts for sale. Coast TV’s Mallory Metzner will be the event emcee. This is all happening from 9 a.m. to noon on June 22 in Milton Memorial Park.
Beekeeping Demonstrations
The Lewes Beekeeping Club will be at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market in George H.P. Smith Park on Saturday, offering insights into the life cycle of bees, how beekeepers care for hives and how honey is harvested. This is part of the Pollinator Week celebration. Demonstrations kick off at 10 a.m.
TidalHealth HealthFest
If you’re curious about your health, TidalHealth’s Healthfest is coming to the Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters Station at 325 Cypress Street. Join CoastTV’s Petey the Peacock, meet healthcare providers, take free health screenings, learn to juggle and get fitted for a bicycle helmet. Helmets will be given away for free while supplies last. This event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on June 22.
Famous Idaho Potato Tour
The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour stops in Ocean City on Saturday. Jolly Roger Amusement Parks will host the 72-foot truck at the pier by Thrasher’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kids Coastal Beats in Lewes
Grab your ticket to dance to Kids Coastal Beats on the Lewes Ferry grounds. Rock & Roll Playhouse plays music of Taylor Swift and more for kids on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are on sale at rockandrollplayhouse.com.
African American Festival
An African American Festival, called Positively Dover, will take place on the Legislative Mall Saturday. Organizers promise a variety of music, entertainment, vendors, food, and interactive fun. Lawn chairs are welcome for those who want to relax and enjoy the festivities. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Carnival
The traditional carnival is back at the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, running Wednesday through Saturday nights until July 13th. Enjoy rides and food stands.
Summer Livin' Celebration
Summer is officially here, and a celebration is planned through the weekend at the Delaware Seashore State Park. The Big Chill Beach Club will host a watermelon eating contest at 5 p.m. Saturday and offer a luau-inspired menu.
Tattoos for the Zoo
Atlantis Tattoo & Art Gallery is hosting a fundraiser for the Salisbury Zoo Commission Friday through Sunday. Tattoo prices range from $50 to $100 and a portion of the proceeds go to the fundraiser. The zoo posted samples of the tattoos to choose from on its Facebook page.
Adoption Promotion
The Brandywine Valley SPCA continues its quest to find forever homes for furry friends with $35 adoption fees for large adult dogs and cats through the weekend.