DELMARVA - Patriotic celebrations are launching the weekend before and the weekend after Fourth of July. Big summer events are back during the week too.

Running of the Bull

Dewey Beach will transform into Pamplona, Spain, on June 29 for the 27th annual Running of the Bull. Hosted by The Starboard, the event attracts crowds packing the streets with a celebrity matador, raising money for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. The opening ceremony kicks off at 1 p.m. The bull runs to the beach at 2 p.m. There's a kid's version of the event at 10:30 a.m.

Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Carnival

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company's 99th annual carnival returns June 28. Enjoy rides, games, raffles, and bingo. Fireworks are scheduled for the Fourth of July. Proceeds from the carnival benefit the fire company that cares for the famous Chincoteague ponies. The carnival will be open throughout July.

Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival

The Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. on Circle Avenue. The event will then move to the main stage for performances until 7 p.m. This year's vibrant celebration of diversity and unity embraces a 90's theme. Magnolia Applebottom is the event emcee.

Irreverent Warriors' Veteran Hike

The Irreverent Warriors invite veterans, active duty, National Guard, and reservists to join a Silkies hike from Epworth United Methodist Church this Saturday. Organizers say these hikes range from 4 to 10 miles, paced at 2 to 3 miles per hour. The registration page, supply list and schedule can be found at irreverentwarriors.com.

Nao Trinidad

A replica ship, the Nao Trinidad, will be anchored in Ocean City through September 1st. Located at Chicago Avenue/3rd Street, visitors can learn about the first race around the world at this floating museum of Spanish maritime heritage. Tickets can be found at naotrinidad.org.

Rocking the Docks

A summer concert series continues to rock the docks at the Lewes ferry terminal on July 3 with a Fleetwood Mac tribute. This music festival layout features vendors, food trucks and a VIP lounge. CoastTV News Anchor Mallory Metzner will emcee select concerts throughout the summer and Petey the Peacock will dance with the crowd. The full season lineup, tickets, and season passes are available at rockingthedockslewes.com.

Hot Dog Eating Contest

The Millville Boardwalk is hosting its 3rd annual hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July. There's a kids competition at 11:30 a.m. before the main event at noon.

Dog Daze of Summer

Taco Reho will be kicking off its "Dog Daze of Summer" hot dog promo on July 1, showcasing a different $9 gourmet hot dog for every week in July.

Independence Day in Lewes

Patriotic boats will float in a parade from the Roosevelt Inlet to the drawbridge and back, starting at 1:30 p.m. on July 4. They will compete for first, second, and third place plaques. Children's games on Second Street will begin at 9 a.m., and the Doo-Dah Parade will take place around 4:30 p.m. Registration is open until July 3 at 3 p.m.

Fireworks Dates

June 29 - Millsboro

July 3 - Berlin

July 4 - Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Laurel, Milford, Milton, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Salisbury

July 6 - Rehoboth Beach

CoastTV has a full guide to Fourth of July 2024.