DELMARVA - Fourth of July festivities are spread out over each day of the long weekend. Different communities have a number of activities and parades to set the stage for the fireworks shows.
BERLIN
- Fireworks launch in Berlin at dusk. Berlin Main Street recommends watching from Heron Park or at SonRise Church, westbound Rt. 50 in Berlin.
BETHANY BEACH
- A 5K run/walk will launch the Fourth of July celebration in Bethany Beach Sunday morning. The annual Firecracker race starts at 7:15 a.m. at the bandstand. Register at www.bethanybeach5k.com
- The "Sand & Sea in '23" parade starts at noon. No pre-registration is required. Prizes will be given out based on guidelines listed on the town's website. That's also where you'll find more Fourth of July festivities scheduled in the town.
- The 287th Army Band plays July 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand.
- Bethany Beach's fireworks have been postponed until Labor Day due to beach replenishment.
CHINCOTEAGUE
- The Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen's Carnival Opens June 30. Fireworks launch on July 4. All of the carnival's dates can be found at www.virginia.org.
DEWEY BEACH
- Highway One is set to launch its fireworks display on July 4 over the Rehoboth Bay. Organizers say Love Seed Mama Jump will play live from the Rusty Rudder before fireworks begin at dusk.
FRANKFORD
- Barnhill Preserve of Delaware is holding "Red, White, and Roo" on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the event page, guests will gain access to the kangaroo walkabout and experience special animal ambassador encounters.
HEBRON
- The Hebron Volunteer Firemen's Carnival is in full swing. Fireworks launch on Saturday, July 1. The fire department says money raised helps improve firefighting activities and community projects. The carnival is open through July 8.
LAUREL
- The town's 29th annual celebration begins in Janosik Park at 3 p.m. on July 4. There will be live bands, a car show, face painting, and more.
- A cornhole tournament takes place in Janosik Park at 5:30 p.m.
- The parade lines up on Evergreen Drive at 6 p.m. and begins at 7 p.m. Applications can be picked up at Town Hall or found online at Laurel Town Hall or online at www.townoflaurel.net.
- Fireworks start at dusk.
LEWES
- St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes is holding its 57th annual art show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. The theme is "Art That Gives."
- Old Fashioned Kids Games will welcome the crowd on Second Street on Tuesday, July 4 starting at 9 a.m. That includes a 3-legged race, egg toss, spoon race, barrel roll, and hula hoop contest
- At 1:30 p.m. on the fourth, the most patriotic boats will float down the canal for the Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club and Lightship Overfalls Foundation annual boat parade. Boats have until 3 p.m. on July 3 to register in order to be eligible for prizes. Registration is free and can be done at the Lewes Chamber of Commerce of Lewes Harbour Bait and Tackle. Organizers say unregistered boats can join day-of by falling in at the end of the line when the boats depart from the inlet. The event is sponsored by the Freedom Boat Club. Judges will award the winners on the Lightship Overfalls at 3:30 p.m. The parade is rain or shine. Call 302-645-8073 or 877-465-3937 for more details.
- The Doo-Dah Parade begins around 5 p.m. Tuesday, starting near Lloyd's Market on Savannah Road. According to the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, it will head down Kings Highway to Second Street and end on Savannah Road.
- The Go Fourth Lewes Fireworks launch at dusk from a barge off Lewes Beach. The fireworks are made possible by donations. Road closures, transit options, and viewing locations can be found at https://gofourthlewes.org/info-and-viewing
REHOBOTH BEACH
- Fireworks in the Nation's Summer Capital are set to launch Sunday night at 9:30, weather permitting. The city says the display will be launched from the beach at New Castle Street. It is being moved from its original spot to comply with fire marshal safety requirements. The beach from south of Philadelphia Street to Stockley and the boardwalk from Stockley to Hickman will be closed throughout the day. The bandstand area will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 p.m. to midnight. Starting at 7 p.m., only bus traffic and residents will be permitted on Henlopen and Surf avenues. More traffic advisories can be found on the city's website: www.cityofrehoboth.com/visitors/fireworks. The city recommends walking or biking and utilizing the DART Beach Bus or Jolly Trolley.
- The Funsters will take the bandstand stage at 8 p.m. and again after the fireworks show.
OCEAN PINES
- The Farmers and Artisans Market is hosting a special Fourth of July Market on Saturday. It takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in White Horse Park. There will be fresh produce, seafood, activities, and music to enjoy. The market manager says an abundance of produce just came in.
- The Ocean Pines Association is inviting runners to wear their best Fourth of July costumes and participate in the Freedom 5K. Click here to register.
- A celebration starts at 5 p.m. on July 4 at the Veterans Memorial Park and South Gate Pond area. There will be carnival games, slides, and more until 8:45 p.m.
- Fireworks begin after 9 p.m.
OCEAN CITY
- Free music starts on the Caroline St. Stage at 6:30 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks launch over the ocean at 9:30 p.m.
- The music starts in Northside Park at 8 p.m. on July 4 and fireworks launch at 9:30 p.m.
- The Route 50 draw bridge will remain closed to marine traffic during its usual scheduled openings at 10:25 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. It will reopen for boaters at 11:25 p.m. More travel advisories can be found on the town website.