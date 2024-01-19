DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Saddle up! It's time to solidify those weekend plans. There are plenty of places that will keep you warm indoors, but other events will allow you to immerse yourself in nature.
LONE STAR RODEO
For the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, it isn't their first rodeo. The Lone Star Rodeo is a tradition of 25 years and counting. It offers bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding. There's even a best-dressed contest for cowboys and cowgirls who are 10 and younger.
The kid’s events kick off at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org, by calling 410-548-4911, or in person at the box office.
Organizers say it takes over 100 truckloads of dirt to prepare the Civic Center for both the Lone Star Rodeo and the No Limits Monster & Thrill Show that takes place the following weekend.
DONATE BLOOD AT THE MOVIES
January is National Blood Donor Month. The Blood Bank of Delmarva will have a blood drive at the Movies at Midway on Jan. 20. The drive is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a free movie ticket in return. Sign up for the drive at donate.bbd.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.
RESEARCHING COLONIAL ANCESTORS
- Nature Art Walk in Cape Henlopen State Park
- Discover Battery 519 at Fort Miles
- Paint by Day Fundraiser Hosted by the Friends of Killens Pond at Killens Pond. Pre-registration is required. Call 302-284-4299 or email DNREC_KPSPNatureCenter@delaware.gov for more information.
- Discover how animals hide at Killens Pond