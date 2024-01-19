rodeo

DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Saddle up! It's time to solidify those weekend plans. There are plenty of places that will keep you warm indoors, but other events will allow you to immerse yourself in nature.

LONE STAR RODEO

For the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, it isn't their first rodeo. The Lone Star Rodeo is a tradition of 25 years and counting. It offers bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding. There's even a best-dressed contest for cowboys and cowgirls who are 10 and younger.

The kid’s events kick off at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org, by calling 410-548-4911, or in person at the box office. 

Organizers say it takes over 100 truckloads of dirt to prepare the Civic Center for both the Lone Star Rodeo and the No Limits Monster & Thrill Show that takes place the following weekend.

DONATE BLOOD AT THE MOVIES

January is National Blood Donor Month. The Blood Bank of Delmarva will have a blood drive at the Movies at Midway on Jan. 20. The drive is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a free movie ticket in return. Sign up for the drive at donate.bbd.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

RESEARCHING COLONIAL ANCESTORS

Research your colonial ancestors at the Lewes Public Library on Saturday. The Sussex County Genealogical Society is holding an event from 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers say resources will be provided about the European settlement. The session is offered in person and on Zoom. Zoom invitations can be requested by emailing programs@scgsdelaware.org.

R.O.O.T.S. YOUTH YOGA

A youth yoga class is being offered at the Georgetown Library from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The event page says the practice will include balancing, yoga games, mindfulness activities, songs and dancing.

DELAWARE STATE PARKS EVENTS
 

