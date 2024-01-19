Weather Alert

...ROADWAYS MAY BECOME ICY AND DANGEROUS EARLY THIS MORNING... Temperatures are rapidly dropping and expected to fall into the teens across most of the area. Any untreated roads will become icy and dangerous. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution if driving early this morning. Surfaces that appear wet may actually be icy, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.