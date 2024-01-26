DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Coastal events bring icey action for the last weekend of January. Some aim to take attendees into the wild.
FIRE AND ICE FESTIVAL
Bethany Beach is transforming into a wintry paradise as the Fire and Ice Festival makes its much-anticipated return, this time with a brand-new theme called "Into the Wild." Over 60,000 pounds of ice will grace the Quiet Resorts, offering visitors an array of frosty attractions. Highlights include guided sculpture tours, live ice carvings, and a favorite feature – the ice rink, now located at Lords Landscaping in Millville.
Additionally, the festival will host a Chili Cookoff, igniting a friendly culinary battle among local restaurants. Proceeds from this delicious competition will support the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
For those exploring beyond the chili, a tasting tour showcases "Into the Wild" themed cocktails at various businesses in the Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island area, all easily navigable via an interactive festival map. The map can be viewed online at fireandicede.com.
WINTER DELMARVA DOGFISH BIRDINNG WEEKEND
Bird lovers are flocking to the beaches for the 9th Annual Winter Delmarva Dogfish Birdinng Weekend. This event features walking and hiking tours across diverse locales, including Cape Henlopen State Park, Prime Hook, and the Indian River Inlet. The Wheelhouse is hosting a Tally Rally on Saturday afternoon, a perfect opportunity for participants to discuss the various species spotted and learn about local birding hotspots.
Click here to book Friday tours.
Click here to book Saturday tours.
Click here to book Sunday tours.
NO LIMITS! MONSTER TRUCKS TRICKS & THRILL SHOW
Monster trucks are back in Salisbury on Friday and Saturday. The event, held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, will feature wheelie contests, monster truck rides, and exhilarating races.
Children 3 to 9 years old can join the fun by entering to drive their own Power Wheels racer.
Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets for this adrenaline-fueled event are available online at wicomicociviccenter.org or at the box office.
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
The Milton Theatre invites audiences to grab their golden tickets for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The Student Mainstage Production." The theatre says this candy-coated adventure promises to be an enchanting experience for viewers of all ages, with showtimes available through Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased at miltontheatre.com.