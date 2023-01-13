SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTIES - It's that time of year where the cold weather may make you want to stay cozy in your home, but different coastal towns still want to keep people coming in the off-season.
Local bartenders and mixologists are mixing up movie-themed drinks in a competition to preview The Fire and Ice Festival's Tasting Tour Weekend, which runs January 27th through the 29th. The event runs 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites. Celebrity judges, including WRDE's own Madeleine Overturf, will award the People's Choice Winner, Best in Taste and Best in Theme. Click here to buy tickets.
"It just gives us a little bit of a teaser," says Bethany Fenwick Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Weaver. "It gets the restaurants involved, kicks off what this whole thing is, which is about building community, bringing people here and also benefits Beebe Healthcare's South Coastal Emergency Department and Cancer Center."
Music is taking the stage in Ocean City during the first-ever Dreamfest on Martin Luther King Junior Weekend. Each musical act starts at 8 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center and will take listeners through the decades of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. The NAACP will be present, outside the convention center. Another show takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean City Art League. Click here to buy tickets.
"Friday night we have The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King, Saturday Thomas McClary's Commodores experience, Thomas McClary was an original founder with Lionel Richie, Sunday the Grammy award winning, The Spinners will be here." says Ocean City Director of Tourism and Business Development Tom Perlozzo
Neighbors are helping neighbors in Georgetown. Bedding, toiletries, and other donations can be dropped off for the homeless that will live in the Springboard Pallet Village. A drive up event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First State Community Action Agency.
"It's bags and boxes of items," says Chardon Limited Fine Jewelry Owner Charlie Kosky. "Personal hygiene items and whatever those people that are going to be in the pallet homes are going to need to require."
The 4th Annual Surfgimp Foundation Winter Beach Bash benefits the organization that helps people with disabilities stay active. Enjoy dinner, drinks, and a silent auction from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Rusty Rudder. Click here to buy tickets.
Another way to welcome in the winter is the Ice and Oyster Festival happening in Cambridge Friday afternoon and Saturday night.