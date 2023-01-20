DELAWARE/MARYLAND - We are rockin' and rollin' into the weekend, so it's time to round up your weekend plans.
26th Annual Lone Star Rodeo
The event is back in town Friday and Saturday night and it starts with a horse named Big Velvet carrying the American Flag for the National Anthem.
It's non-stop action starting at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. Arrive at 7 p.m. for kids events.
"We have bucking horses, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls breakaway roping and barrel racing, and of course everybody's favorite the bull riding," says Rodeo Manager Rachel Boyd.
An announcer will narrate for the audience as a rodeo clown helps transition between each act.
"We'll sell you the seat but you're only going to need the edge," says Rodeo Clown Greek Ellick. "A clown kind of changes roles during the bull riding. You become the fireman of the arena. When everybody is running out, the bull fighters are coming in, and then I'm the little tarter on the interstate that makes sure everyone gets away."
Tickets to the Lonestar Rodeo can be purchased here at the box office at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center or online. Click here to buy tickets.
Taco Reho Brunch B-Eats
Taco Reho is rockin' and rollin' out a new menu. If you love brunch, you're going to be scrambling to grab a spot at the kickoff party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Satuday. DJ Hype will help amplify the celebration. There will be French churros instead of French toast, Bloody Mary's, Bloody Maria's, mimosas, and more.
"We'll have totchos, which are nachos with potatoes, eggs and all the toppings," says Founder and Chef Billy Lucas. "We'll have a chicken and waffles. The waffle will be made with masa, so it will have a little bit of a corn flavor and we're going to coat the chicken with frosted flakes and then put a habanero sauce on top of that and finish it with an apple and kale slaw."
Lucas says the plan is to eventually be open for breakfast 7 days a week, but for now Taco Reho will remix its menu to add brunch on the third Saturday of the next fourth months.
Thompson Island Hike
Walk off your brunch on the Thompson Island Natura Preserve at Delaware Seashore while learning about the island's Native American presence. The 90 minute hike starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. The 1.4 mile trail is wheelchair accessible, but bikes and pets are not allowed.
"Hikers can catch a glimpse of tidal marsh," says Community Affairs Coordinator Shauna McVey. "The trail continues through an upland forest before it ends at Thompson Island itself, which is not open to the public."
Click here to sign up.
Cape Henlopen State Park Beach Rocks
A history lesson that rocks, literally, is taking place at 1 p.m. in the Cape Henlopen State Park. Learn about the rocks and minerals that helped form the Delaware Beaches, like quartz.
"Some of that quartz would've been deposited during the end of the last glacier period, more than 11,000 years ago as the glacier retreated," McVey says.
Organizers say leave what you find behind to avoid disrupting the ecology of the coast. The event starts at the Nature Center. That's where participants can see naturalist Richard Julian for more information on the rocks and minerals they find.
Click here to sign up.