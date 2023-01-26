DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Lights camera action! Your weekend could be a grand production if you check out the events happening around Delmarva.
6th Fire and Ice Festival
Over 50,000 pounds of sculpted ice will make up movie-themed ice sculptures and other activities during the 6th Fire and Ice Festival. Garfield Parkway is one of the main stages for all the action coming to the Quiet Resorts.
Downtown you can ice skate or take the Walk of Fame Ice Tour to see the creations the Ice God has sculpted. On Saturday a beer garden, food trucks and winter maze will be in John West Park in Ocean View.
"Give a little burst and promote our small businesses in the winter, one last little jolt before the season begins in the spring," says Bethany Fenwick Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lauren Weaver.
Over 100 businesses in 6 towns will give back to 6 beneficiaries. Weaver says the ice rink benefits Lord Baltimore PTO. The John West Park beer garden and tasting tour benefit Beebe Healthcare's Emergency Departmet and Cancer Center. A Chili Cookoff benefits the Millville Volunteer Fire Company. The ice luge and other events at the Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery benefits nonprofit Santa's Letters.
Proceeds from matinee movies at 12 and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dagsboro Clayton Theatre support the theatre. The Bays Benefit at Fenwick Shores from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday supports the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Organizers say there will be a Weekend at Bernie’s themed ice sculpture.
"The $35 ticket will get two beers from Ocean View Brewing Company, some food from Matt's Fish Camp here in Fenwick Island, and then they'll get to see the ice sculpture up close and personal," says Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Director of Development Mark Carter.
Carter says attendees will also get a chance to learn about the work of the Center and educational programs at the James Farm.
The ice rink off Garfield Parkway is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Bethany Beach Signature Ice Sculpture weighs 2,400 pounds. It will be unveiled during a showing of Jaws at the bandstand Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Click here for tickets and more information.
Mac & Cheese Cook Off
A Mac & Cheese Cook Off is in its third year in Ocean City. Vote for the cheesiest, most creative, and best overall dishes from local restaurants. Bring your taste buds to the Bayview Bar and Grill in the Residence Inn from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event gives back to the Belive in Tomorrow Children's House by the Sea.
"Families that are in and out of hospitals and dealing with the crisis of having a child that has cancer or another illness, it gives them the opportunity to come to the beach, have a nice vacation," says Residence Inn by Mariott Director of Sales and Marketing Courtney Blackford.
Click here to buy a ticket.
No Limits Monster Trucks
7 monster trucks will show off monster tricks at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. The No Limits Monster Trucks show has been coming to Salisbury for more than 25 years. The show starts Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. A matinee show is available Saturday at 1 p.m.
"This year we have something new," says Civic Center General Manager Chelsea Jones. "We have the death-defying car stunt. We're going to be seeing Captain Chaos this year coming in and he'll be doing some jumps here in the arena, some great car tricks with us. We have the tough trucks coming back to us again this year, kids power wheel races, and the monster truck rides of course."
Tickets are available at the door or online. Jones recommends purchasing ahead to avoid waiting in long lines. Click here to buy tickets.