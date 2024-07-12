dolphins

DELAWARE/MARYLAND - In the middle of summer along the coast there is no shortage of events to take up the weekend, but this time of year there are also lots of events returning during the week to make the time fly until the following weekend.

Summer Kickoff Skate Bash

On Friday, July 12, Ocean City Parks and Recreation is hosting the Summer Kickoff Skate Bash at the Ocean Bowl Skate Park. Skaters can enjoy live music, refreshments and participate in trick contests from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can skate for free at this event, but you must have a waiver on file at Ocean Bowl.

Farmers Market Flower Day

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is back in George H.P. Smith Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Organizers say Chef Justin Jordan from Henlopen City Oyster House will prepare fresh oysters at 10 a.m. It will also be flower day at the market with small flower bouquets at the information tent to showcase the beautiful flowers available from vendors around the Market.

Bilingual Art Class

The Rehoboth Art League is offering a free bilingual art class for children ages 5 to 10 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. Visit delawarelibraries.libcal.com.

New Exhibition at Heidi Lowe Gallery

New work is coming to the Heidi Lowe Gallery. A reception is planned for Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. for the exhibition "Jewelry with a View." According to the gallery, the landscape series is inspired by nature and the stones used.

Dolphin Watching with the MERR Institute

Search for dolphins with the MERR Institute this summer. There are sunset dolphin cruises on the Cape Water Tours boat, including one this Sunday, July 14. Tickets can be purchased from the link on the MERR Institute Facebook page. Plus, the organization’s annual Dolphin Count is on July 20. This event involves recording dolphins at an assigned spot to help environmentalists study the local dolphin population. Call 302-228-5029 to sign up.

Free Summer Concert Series Continue

Delaware State Fair Returns

The Delaware State Fair is back next week with a carnival, competitions, and concerts. Rick Springfield will perform on opening night, July 18. The fun continues through July 27.

