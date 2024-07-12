DELAWARE/MARYLAND - In the middle of summer along the coast there is no shortage of events to take up the weekend, but this time of year there are also lots of events returning during the week to make the time fly until the following weekend.
Summer Kickoff Skate Bash
On Friday, July 12, Ocean City Parks and Recreation is hosting the Summer Kickoff Skate Bash at the Ocean Bowl Skate Park. Skaters can enjoy live music, refreshments and participate in trick contests from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can skate for free at this event, but you must have a waiver on file at Ocean Bowl.
Farmers Market Flower Day
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is back in George H.P. Smith Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Organizers say Chef Justin Jordan from Henlopen City Oyster House will prepare fresh oysters at 10 a.m. It will also be flower day at the market with small flower bouquets at the information tent to showcase the beautiful flowers available from vendors around the Market.
Bilingual Art Class
The Rehoboth Art League is offering a free bilingual art class for children ages 5 to 10 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. Visit delawarelibraries.libcal.com.
New Exhibition at Heidi Lowe Gallery
New work is coming to the Heidi Lowe Gallery. A reception is planned for Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. for the exhibition "Jewelry with a View." According to the gallery, the landscape series is inspired by nature and the stones used.