DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Summer events are in full swing. Some include friendly competitions with fun prizes.
SUMMER CRAFT FAIR
The Lewes Historical Society is hosting its Summer Craft Fair on July 15 and 16. Metalwork, pottery, woodwork, and watercolor artisans will be selling products from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Organizers say interpretive staff will give you an up-close glimpse of what it was like in Lewes long ago. You can also enjoy singalongs, fiddle tunes, sea shanties and more.
The event is rain or shine. If you don't want to stand in line, tickets can be purchased in advance on the Lewes Historical Society website.
CANTINA SUMMER OLYMPICS
Big Chill Surf Cantina is hosting its Summer Olympics on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. Watch or compete on a team of two in the bar's 3-legged race, water balloon toss, and other events. The winners will receive 400 dollars in cash, a Big Chill prize pack, and a trophy. The team with the best matching outfit will also be awarded. Organizers say there will be a dunk tank to drop your favorite locals and bartenders.
The event raises money for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Registration costs 20 dollars per person. Click here to sign up.
TUNA TOURNAMENT
The Ocean City Tuna Tournament runs all weekend long. Organizers say it's become the world's largest in its 36 years. You can do some shopping at this event from local boat, tackle, and jewelry vendors.
SHARK PARTY PARTY
Wear your best shark costume to the Crooked Hammock in Lewes on Saturday.
The brewery is celebrating Shark Week with a Shark Party Party from 6 to 9 p.m. That includes a complimentary first toast of a mixed berry sour beer.
CRAFTS FOR A CAUSE KIDNEY DISEASE AWARENESS DAY
Food trucks and over 40 crafters and vendors will be at the Ross Station Event Center in Seaford from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. This event raises awareness for kidney disease.
SANTA AND SUMMER SMALL BUSINESS MARKET
Over 20 vendors, a petting zoo, and more will be at Evans Farm in Bridgeville on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held at The Frozen Farmer location.
SUMMER PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Your pets can take photos with Santa on Sunday. He'll be vacationing in Long Neck on Sunday. Concord Pet Foods and Supplies is inviting pet owners to bring their furry friends to take pictures with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.