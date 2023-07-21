DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Lots of summer favorites are back this weekend, including one of the biggest events in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE FAIR
The 2023 Delaware State Fair is officially open in Harrington. The concert lineup includes Nelly on Friday, Vanilla Ice on Saturday, and Jackson Dean on Sunday.
According to the Delaware State Fair, each year, the Junior Livestock Auction continues the tradition that began 104 years ago by giving back to the youth participating in the livestock program at the fair.
The Department of Agriculture has a daily cooking demo at the fair that's based around Delaware farms. It takes place at 2 p.m. at the new Delaware Agriculture Education Center.
From farm animals to farm foods and fairground rides, the fair is open through July 29.
Your guide to the 2023 Delaware State Fair can be on the CoastTV website.
REHOBOTH BANDSTAND SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
Groove into the weekend at the Rehoboth Bandstand Summer Concert Series with a 70s flashback Saturday at 8 p.m. Attend a Sonrise Service with New Covenant Presbyterian Church at 8 a.m. Sunday. Listen to the Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band Sunday night at 8.
The full concert lineup for the summer can be found at www.rehobothbandstand.com/events/.
BOAT SHOW IN MILTON
Boats will be docked on Hudson Fields all weekend long for the Delaware Marine Trades Association boat show. Organizers say there will be over 30 brands of boats and personal watercraft.
KIDS FISHING TOURNAMENT
The 19th annual Ocean City Marlin Club Kids Classic Tournament on Saturday and Sunday benefits the Wish-a-Fish Foundation which hosts fishing events for special needs children and their families in Maryland and Virginia.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
Christmas in July celebrations continue with SoDel Corporate Pastry Chef and National Holiday Baking Championship Winner Dru Tevis. He'll join Henry Bennett of Bennett Orchards at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a peach pastry making and tasting.
On Sunday, taste Chef Dru's desserts at the Thompson Island Holiday Baking Championship Marathon from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Both events are free to enter.