DELMARVA - It's the last weekend of July and local events are wrapping up. Meanwhile, the Olympic Games in Paris are just about to get started and coverage will be on CoastTV.

Delaware State Fair Final Weekend

This weekend marks the final stretch of the Delaware State Fair. Head to Harrington for a blend of carnival games, competitions, and concerts running through Saturday night.

Art and Open Space 

Art enthusiasts and open space advocates can join a unique event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Inn at Canal Square. Artists have donated their work to help raise funds for the Fourth Street Forest in Lewes, aiming to keep the area open and preserved.

Chincoteague Carnival Finale

The Chincoteague Carnival wraps up this Saturday night, marking the final part of Pony Penning Week. This event supports the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, offering fun and festivities for a good cause.

Olympic Zone on CoastTV

Starting this Saturday, tune into the Olympic Zone for a daily recap and showcase of the latest Olympics content. Airing on CoastTV at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the Paris Olympics, the Olympic Zone sets the stage for the most significant action each night.

Watch 2024 Paris Olympics coverage on CoastTV through August 11.

