DELMARVA - An annual fair and carnival are both wrapping up as other events get underway to finish out the month of July with lots of family-friendly fun.
WATERMELON FESTIVAL
Wright's Market in Mardela Springs, Md. is hosting the Watermelon Festival on July 29. There will be food, games, music, fire truck rides, a 50/50 drawing, a chinese auction and more. The event runs all day, but a car show hosted by the Delmarva Late Great Chevys runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All makes and models are welcome. Registration costs 10 dollars and takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The car show gives back to local charities.
"LOST OFF LEWES"
See the remains of the shipwrecked DeBraak that sunk off the coast of Lewes in 1798. The Zwaanendael Museum is holding a lecture July 29 at 4 p.m. called, "Lost Off Lewes." The museum says it explains the history of the DeBraak, its sinking and discovery almost 200 years later. Admission costs 15 dollars and organizers say seating is limited. For reservations, email zmuseum@delaware.gov or call 302-645-1148.
NATIVE PLANT CLASS
Learn about grasses you don't need to mow at the Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford on July 29. "Those Wild and Crazy Grasses You Never Need to Mow! with Scott Freedman" will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Different native plant options will be explained and organizers say you might even be able to take some home to your own garden. Tickets cost 10 dollars. Click here to purchase them.
BACK TO SCHOOL BLOCK PARTY
The Tanger Outlets is having a block party to offer both a head start on back-to-school shopping and some summer break fun with over 50 vendors selling handmade crafts, food trucks, ice cream, games and more. It runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Seaside center.
DELAWARE STATE FAIR
The 2023 Delaware State Fair will close at the end of the night on July 29. That's one last chance to see the Delaware Grown Cooking Demonstration at 2 p.m., ride the rides, visit the animals and get your favorite fair foods. The final parade starts at 7 p.m. Tyler Hubbard performs at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks launch at 10 p.m.
CHINCOTEAGUE VOLUNTEER FIREMEN'S CARNIVAL
The 98th Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim took place on Wednesday, but festivities continue Friday and Saturday. The Chincoteague Volunteer Firemen's Carnival's last night of the year will be July 29. Fireworks are planned to launch at 10 p.m.
ILLUMINATE THE BEACH
A Holistic Wellness Expo will illuminate the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City on Saturday and the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday. It's free to enter and see the handmade jewelry, spa products, crystals and more. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Click here for the Ocean City schedule. Click here for the Rehoboth Beach schedule.
BLACKWATER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE FIELD DAY
Re-live your school days at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge's field day, which is set to place July 29. The refuge says the event will have outdoor exploration, arts and crafts, and hoverball archery. Kids can take part in a garden scavenger hunt and bird bingo with binoculars. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the refuge's visitor center.